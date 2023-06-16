Feed Real Institute's Canine Nutrition Certification Course gets RACE-approval
The first canine nutrition course focused specifically on fresh real food and raw diets to give veterinary professionals continuing education credits.
If I wrote a course on nutrition, this is the course I would write. It is the course I was hoping for in veterinary school and did not receive.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Feed Real Institute is excited to announce that its Professional Canine Nutrition Certification course, focusing specifically on fresh real food diets for dogs, has just been approved for 10 continuing education credits by the Registry of Approved Continuing Education (RACE) committee. It is the first course of its kind to cover the essentials of raw feeding through academic coursework and a hands-on interactive approach. This milestone represents a significant step forward in educating veterinarians and veterinary professionals about the benefits and safe practices of raw dog food diets.
The importance of a fresh food diet for dogs is a topic gaining considerable attention among dog owners. However, they often find themselves at a standstill when seeking guidance from their veterinarians, who may not be equipped with the necessary knowledge due to a gap in specialized courses on canine nutrition.
Recognizing the need for a comprehensive and unbiased source of information, the Feed Real Institute developed a program that moves away from traditional kibble-based knowledge. The course’s curriculum covers an extensive range of topics, including essential nutrients, nutritional feeding standards, transitioning into real food, and common myths and misconceptions. Historically, many veterinarians have expressed concerns about raw diets due to potential nutritional imbalances and risks of bacterial contamination. Our course effectively addresses these concerns, backed by scientific and peer-reviewed studies with endorsements from several holistic and conventional veterinarians.
"If I wrote a course on nutrition, this is the course I would write. It is the course I was hoping for in veterinary school and did not receive," said Dr. Josie Beug, holistic veterinarian.
A distinguishing feature of the professional course is its required interactive workshop component, available exclusively on the Feed Real Institute’s website. This feature allows veterinary professionals to apply their knowledge in a practical setting and experience the act of DIY food preparation to better anticipate and answer questions from their clients.
Gaining RACE approval is not merely a badge of honor; it is a reassurance that the course meets the high standards of quality and relevance set by the profession. This recognition should serve as an incentive for veterinary professionals, as continuing education is required to maintain their licenses.
Upon completion of the course, graduates will receive the Certified Professional Canine Nutritionist (CPCN) credential in addition to the 10 RACE-approved CEs. This acknowledgment will enhance their professional credibility and reputation, making them more helpful to dog owners making a switch to fresh food and colleagues interested in raw feeding. It serves as a tangible demonstration of their commitment to professional development, continuous learning, and, most importantly, the health and well-being of their canine patients.
"We are thrilled to receive this approval, as it validates the pressing need for this kind of education in our field," said Ruby Balaram, Director of the Feed Real Institute. "We believe that by equipping veterinary professionals with the scientific information and hands-on experience in raw food diets, we help them better support their clients who want to feed real food while reassuring them and dog owners alike about the safety and nutritional adequacy of their choices."
Our course signifies a paradigm shift in the field of veterinary nutrition as we move towards a future where fresh real food becomes a central part of canine diets. We are hopeful that this will lead to healthier dogs, more informed dog owners, and a positive shift in communication and trust between dog owners and their veterinarians.
FRI’s lead instructor, Kay Stewart, RVT, CPCN, is now also a RACE-approved instructor. Veterinarians, dog industry professionals, and dog owners can all expect more canine nutrition and wellness courses to be released later this year.
We look forward to welcoming veterinary professionals to our course and are excited about the contributions this will make to the field. The CPCN course is open for enrollment. Veterinarians and veterinary professionals interested in expanding their knowledge and skills in raw dog food diets are invited to register. Let's embark on this journey towards a healthier future for our canine companions together.
For more information about the course or to sign up, please visit the Feed Real Institute.
About Feed Real Institute
Feed Real Institute is an organization dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and accurate information on canine nutrition. We offer online nutrition courses for both dog parents and veterinary professionals, as well as hands-on interactive workshops to help dog owners #feedreal food.
