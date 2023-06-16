Boosting the Tourism Industry in Fiji: Mobile Platform Supports Local Businesses

Simply scan a QR code on the GoFiji super app to redeem discounts at Prouds stores The GoFiji super app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Prouds at Nadi International Airport, departure lounge

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GoFiji, a travel super app, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Motibhai Group, a prominent business conglomerate in Fiji. This strategic alliance aims to enhance the travel experience for visitors to Fiji by offering comprehensive services and innovative solutions.

GoFiji, a brand of Smoove Xperience Pacific, is the first and only lifestyle and travel super app in Fiji. With a deep understanding of the local culture and a commitment to promoting Fiji to international tourists, GoFiji aims to support local merchants in the tourism industry by digitalizing their businesses.

The Motibhai Group, an esteemed business entity with a rich history in Fiji, boasts an extensive network and a diverse portfolio of products and services. Prominent brands under the Motibhai Group include Prouds, Sprint, Zig Zag Cafe & Viva Pizzeria, Golden Quality Foods, and Club.

Prouds is a pioneer in duty-free, luxury travel retail and fine-store shopping and has been at the forefront of world-class shopping in Fiji for the past 50 years. Associated with numerous world-renowned and local brands, Prouds via its expansion plans has now extended its retail footprint beyond Fiji following the opening of two duty-free stores at Jackson’s International Airport and two domestic stores – one each at Waigani Central and Vision City Mega Mall in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea respectively.

Currently Prouds has a total of 14 stores — including towns and cities, resorts and Nadi International Airport — in Fiji and four in Papua New Guinea with plans for future expansion both in Fiji and regionally.

By joining forces, GoFiji and the Motibhai Group aim to leverage their respective strengths and resources to enhance the travel experience in Fiji. This partnership will result in an array of benefits for travelers, including streamlined services and exclusive offers.

Both companies aim to contribute to the overall growth, development, and digitalization of Fiji's tourism industry while ensuring a positive impact on the local economy and communities.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Motibhai Group," said Simon McKearney, CEO of Smoove Xperience Pacific. "This collaboration will enable us to offer exclusive discounts and deals from some of the most well-known and well-loved brands in Fiji to our GoFiji mobile app users."

Mr. Nilesh Patel, Executive Director of the Motibhai Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to join hands with GoFiji to create unforgettable digital shopping experiences for visitors to Fiji. By combining our strengths, we aim to provide more value to our customers through exclusive deals on the GoFiji mobile app. This partnership represents our commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering excellence in all our endeavors.”

To enjoy a $15 or $50 discount on purchases over $100 and $300 respectively at PROUDS Fiji, download the GoFiji super app and explore other exclusive offers and perks.

About GoFiji

GoFiji is an initiative of Smoove Xperience Pacific Ltd, a joint venture between Singapore-based travel tech company Smoove Xperience and New Zealand's Travel Lab. Together, they have created GoFiji, a cutting-edge travel super app that offers exciting travel experiences to visitors in Fiji.

For more information on GoFiji, visit www.gofiji.net

About Motibhai Group

Motibhai Group is a diversified company that is involved in range of activities including FMCG, hospitality, luxury goods, electronics, manufacturing, real estate and print media.

The company continues to invest and partners with a wide range of world class companies in order to build capabilities and generate returns on investment.

For more information on Motibhai Group, visit https://www.motibhai.com/.