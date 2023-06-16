Revolutionary Partnership: Mobile Duty-free Vouchers & Agent Commissions Transform Travel

Simply scan a QR code on the GoFiji super app to redeem discounts at Prouds stores The GoFiji super app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Prouds at Nadi International Airport, departure lounge

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GoFiji and The Motibhai Group have established a strategic partnership to transform travel experiences in Fiji by providing a diverse range of exclusive benefits and perks. This exciting collaboration is a first for the two companies and will seek to enhance the growing popularity of the GoFiji super app.

The GoFiji super app, launched by Smoove Xperience Pacific, provides users with an all-in-one platform for travel, leisure, and entertainment. With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive offerings, GoFiji is quickly becoming the go-to app for tourists and residents seeking convenience, savings, and personalized experiences in Fiji.

The Motibhai Group, a trusted name in Fiji, encompasses an impressive array of renowned brands, including Prouds, Zig Zag Cafe & Viva Pizzeria, as well as the Burger King Franchisee. Prouds is also the exclusive retailer of iconic Fiji-made brands such as Pure Fiji and J Hunter Pearls.

Prouds is a pioneer in duty-free, luxury travel retail and fine-store shopping and has been at the forefront of world-class shopping in Fiji for the past 50-years. Associated with numerous world-renowned and local brands, Prouds via its expansion plans has now extended its retail footprint beyond Fiji following the opening of two duty-free stores at Jackson’s International Airport and two domestic stores – one each at Waigani Central and Vision City Mega Mall in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea respectively.

Currently Prouds has a total of 14 stores — including towns and cities, resorts and Nadi International Airport — in Fiji and four in Papua New Guinea with plans for future expansion both in Fiji and regionally.

Users of the GoFiji super app will gain access to exclusive discounts, offers, and promotions across Motibhai Group's extensive range of brands and services.

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with The Motibhai Group," said Simon McKearney, CEO of Smoove Xperience Pacific. "By combining the power of the GoFiji super app with Motibhai Group's exceptional brands and services, we are creating an unmatched experience for consumers in Fiji. Our shared goal is to provide GoFiji users with unparalleled convenience, exclusive benefits, and great savings throughout their journey in Fiji."

Mr. Nilesh Patel, Executive Director of Motibhai Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to join forces with GoFiji to offer consumers an exceptional experience in Fiji. This collaboration allows us to connect with a wider audience digitally and provide them with exclusive offers. Together, we will set new standards of excellence and convenience for consumers in Fiji."

In another innovation applied to the GoFiji super app, travel agents will be able to register as referral partners. They will not only be able to pass on digital duty-free vouchers but also share in the revenue made on any sale transacted on the GoFiji super app by travelers while in Fiji.

McKearney was extremely pleased with this addition, stating, "We know that advisors are keen to offer experiences for their customers on their holidays, and this is a great way for us to provide technology, connecting them to a revenue stream that has long been elusive."



About GoFiji

GoFiji is an initiative of Smoove Xperience Pacific Ltd, a joint venture between Singapore-based travel tech company Smoove Xperience and New Zealand's Travel Lab. Together, they have created GoFiji, a cutting-edge travel super app that offers exciting travel experiences to visitors in Fiji.

For more information on GoFiji, visit www.gofiji.net.



About Motibhai Group

Motibhai Group is a diversified company that is involved in range of activities including FMCG, hospitality, luxury goods, electronics, manufacturing, real estate and print media.

The company continues to invest and partners with a wide range of world class companies in order to build capabilities and generate returns on investment.

For more information on Motibhai Group, visit https://www.motibhai.com/.