Global Agricultural Chelates Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Agricultural Chelates Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers agricultural chelates market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s agricultural chelates market forecast, the agricultural chelates market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.80 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.64% through the forecast period.
The increasing adoption of greenhouse farming is expected to boost the agricultural chelates market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major agricultural chelates market leaders include Yara International ASA, Haifa Negev technologies LTD, Nouryon, BASF SE, The Andersons Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Nufarm Ltd, ICL, Syngenta, Aries Agro Ltd., Akzo Nobel.
Agricultural Chelates Market Segments
1) By Type: EDTA (Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid), EDDHA (Ethylenediamine-N,N'-bis (2-Hydroxyphenylacetic Acid), DTPA (Diethylenetriamine Pentaacetate), IDHA (Imidodisuccinic Acid), Other Types
2) By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetable, Other Crop Types
3) By Application: Soil, Foliar, Hydroponics, Other Applications
These types of chelates are fertilizers that contain micronutrients such as iron, zinc, manganese, and copper, which are vital for plant growth and productivity. The application of chelated micronutrients has been shown to be an effective way to increase crop yields and their quality.
