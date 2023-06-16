Biological Seed Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Biological Seed Treatment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Biological Seed Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers biological seed treatment market analysis and every facet of the biological seed treatment market research. As per TBRC’s biological seed treatment market forecast, the biological seed treatment market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.10 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.0% through the forecast period.

Surging demand for chemical-free crops will propel the biological seed treatment market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Novozymes, Valent BioSciences, Corteva Inc., Precision Laboratories LLC, Koppert Global, Hello Nature International Srl, Monsanto Company, DuPont, Verdesian Life Sciences, Croda International Plc.

Biological Seed Treatment Market Segments

1) By Crop Type: Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops, Other Crops

2) By Type: Microbials, Botanical, Other Types

3) By Function: Seed Enhancements, Seed Protection

4) By Formulation: Liquid Formulation, Dry Formulation

This type of seed treatment includes substances such as active ingredients, microbes, or plant extracts that are applied to the seed in powder or liquid form. This type of seed treatments are used for treating seeds while reducing the grower’s exposure to chemicals and reducing the impact of the chemical on the environment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Biological Seed Treatment Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

