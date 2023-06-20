Squadcast Named Category Leader in IT Alerting by G2
G2 rates products for customer satisfaction and market presence based on user reviews, plus data aggregated from other online sources like social media.
We're honored to be recognized as a Category Leader in IT Alerting by G2. We extend heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their unwavering support and invaluable insights.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Squadcast, a leading Reliability Workflow platform and provider of IT alerting solutions, has been named ‘Category Leader’ in IT Alerting by G2’s 2023 Summer Report. Recognition in the list is based on over 200 real customer reviews and highlights the best software products for IT Alerting.
In addition to being recognized as a Leader, the company has also been recognized by G2 in ‘Incident Management Software’ as High Performer, Momentum Leader, Best Est. ROI, Easiest to use, Fastest Implementation, and Highest User Adoption.
For 10 consecutive quarters, Squadcast has consistently demonstrated its leadership position on G2, maintaining the top spot. The company's dedication to customer satisfaction has been instrumental in securing its Leader ranking across various segments & markets in G2's Summer 2023 reports. Through comprehensive user feedback from various sectors, including, SaaS & Technology, Retail, Telecommunication, and more, it has proven its ability to meet the diverse needs of its clients.
The company attributes its success in the IT Alerting category to high user satisfaction, garnered through seamless incident management capabilities, highly customizable on-call schedules, robust deduplication features, comprehensive on-call performance tracking and seamless integration with various industry-standard monitoring and collaboration tools, ensuring effortless compatibility regardless of the technology stack employed.
“We're honored to be recognized as a Category Leader in IT Alerting by G2. At Squadcast, our mission is to provide Engineering & DevOps teams with the fastest, easiest, and most automated platform for Alerting, Incident Management, and Response. By empowering organizations to ensure the reliability of their IT infrastructure and applications, we're one step closer to our vision of a more dependable world. We extend heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their unwavering support and invaluable insights. Their feedback has been instrumental in shaping Squadcast into the leading IT Alerting solution it is today" added Amiya Adwitya, CEO of Squadcast.
About Squadcast
Squadcast is a Reliability Workflow Platform that unites On-Call Alerting, Incident Management, and SRE workflows in one offering. It streamlines all the incident response activities, simplifies SRE adoption, and empowers IT and Engg teams to identify workflows and automate incident response, reduce downtime, and increase their pace of tech delivery.
About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.
