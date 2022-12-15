Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,872 in the last 365 days.

Brand Refresh Announcement : A New Era for Squadcast

Switched from a loud blue to a turquoise shade to evoke a sense of clarity and positivity

Bold simplicity with visual messaging

Hand-drawn illustrations bring a human element to the brand and helps convey concepts that might be difficult to communicate through text or imagery alone.

The new identity conveys trust and simplicity in a playful, energetic way — representing Squadcast's team and product.

Our brand has evolved. We want to celebrate our transformation from a small Incident Management tool startup to a full-blown Reliability Workflow company with this new visual identity.”
— Amiya Adwitiya, Founder & CEO
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squadcast today announced a refreshed look and feel of its brand.

The new improved logo is designed to be approachable and friendly while conveying trustworthiness and reliability. This refresh represents what makes Squadcast special: real connections between real people in an accessible way when things go awry in a world obsessed with keeping their systems reliable.

Along with the logo - the color palette, typeface, and other design elements have also gone through a style evolution. Here is a peek behind the scenes to understand what this means for customers.

Setting up to stand out

Squadcast launched in 2017 with the vision to democratize Site Reliability Engineering - empowering global IT teams of all sizes to unite their on-call alerting and incident management along with Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) workflows under one hood and, in turn, automate human tasks efficiently.

Over the last few years, Squadcast has been diligently building and learning how to make alerting & on-call management more intuitive at a reactive level and automate SRE workflows at a proactive level. Their approach to long-term reliability, by rapidly evolving the way incident management is carried out, has resonated well with DevOps/SRE/IT teams globally.

With this brand refresh, the company wants to make sure their first impression delivers on the reality of what Squadcast truly brings to bear: The most comprehensive Reliability Workflow platform out there.

First impressions matter

A few words from Founder and CEO, Amiya Adwitiya "Through our platform, we continue to prove how easy it is to adopt Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) practices which in turn helps teams improve their incident resolution metrics and ultimately, the reliability of their systems. We're developing more robust capabilities, enabling us to capture more granular reliability insights. With our highly configurable API first Incident Response ecosystem, we help customers continuously optimize their Reliability Workflows.

As our product evolves and matures, our brand has evolved too. We want to celebrate our transformation from a small Incident Management tool startup to a full-blown Reliability Workflow company with this new visual identity."

Read more about the why what & how of the brand's journey to becoming a full-fledged Integrated Reliability Workflow platform here!

Anusuya Kannabiran
Squadcast
anu@squadcast.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

Brand Refresh Announcement

You just read:

Brand Refresh Announcement : A New Era for Squadcast

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.