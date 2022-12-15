Brand Refresh Announcement : A New Era for Squadcast
The new identity conveys trust and simplicity in a playful, energetic way — representing Squadcast's team and product.
Our brand has evolved. We want to celebrate our transformation from a small Incident Management tool startup to a full-blown Reliability Workflow company with this new visual identity.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squadcast today announced a refreshed look and feel of its brand.
— Amiya Adwitiya, Founder & CEO
The new improved logo is designed to be approachable and friendly while conveying trustworthiness and reliability. This refresh represents what makes Squadcast special: real connections between real people in an accessible way when things go awry in a world obsessed with keeping their systems reliable.
Along with the logo - the color palette, typeface, and other design elements have also gone through a style evolution. Here is a peek behind the scenes to understand what this means for customers.
Setting up to stand out
Squadcast launched in 2017 with the vision to democratize Site Reliability Engineering - empowering global IT teams of all sizes to unite their on-call alerting and incident management along with Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) workflows under one hood and, in turn, automate human tasks efficiently.
Over the last few years, Squadcast has been diligently building and learning how to make alerting & on-call management more intuitive at a reactive level and automate SRE workflows at a proactive level. Their approach to long-term reliability, by rapidly evolving the way incident management is carried out, has resonated well with DevOps/SRE/IT teams globally.
With this brand refresh, the company wants to make sure their first impression delivers on the reality of what Squadcast truly brings to bear: The most comprehensive Reliability Workflow platform out there.
First impressions matter
A few words from Founder and CEO, Amiya Adwitiya "Through our platform, we continue to prove how easy it is to adopt Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) practices which in turn helps teams improve their incident resolution metrics and ultimately, the reliability of their systems. We're developing more robust capabilities, enabling us to capture more granular reliability insights. With our highly configurable API first Incident Response ecosystem, we help customers continuously optimize their Reliability Workflows.
As our product evolves and matures, our brand has evolved too. We want to celebrate our transformation from a small Incident Management tool startup to a full-blown Reliability Workflow company with this new visual identity."
Read more about the why what & how of the brand's journey to becoming a full-fledged Integrated Reliability Workflow platform here!
