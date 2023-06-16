Seeds Here Now Offers Diverse Cannabis Strains and Expands Wholesale Opportunities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the 2018 Farm Bill, businesses such as gas stations and hydro shops can now sell seeds, creating new opportunities for various enterprises to enter the feminized and auto flower seed wholesale market.
Seeds Here Now, a leading US seed bank for over 13 years, provides a diverse selection of autoflower and feminized cannabis strains for thriving gardens and bountiful yields. The 2018 Farm Bill allows gas stations and hydro shops to sell seeds, as they contain no cannabinoids and are not classified as cannabis. This has led to the addition of a new wholesale program, enabling various businesses to venture into wholesaling.
The company, established in 2010, has grown its offerings to include more than 70 breeders and over 3,500 strains. Founder James Bean has spent 12 years building relationships with prominent seed breeders, many of whom have become trusted partners and friends.
Seeds Here Now is proud to offer a diverse range of cannabis strains, with each breeder focusing on specific traits. Committed to
supporting the original creators, Seeds Here Now guarantees certified, clean, and authentic genetics when customers shop with them.
"Discover our collection of leading seed breeders from around the globe at seedsherenow.com," the company's representative stated. "Our dedication to authenticity and diversity is evident in our extensive selection of strains. Our newly added wholesale program allows various businesses to venture into wholesaling," the representative added.
About Seeds Here Now:
Seeds Here Now has been the top US seed bank since 2010, remaining committed to providing premium genetics for thriving gardens and bountiful harvests.
