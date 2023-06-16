Honoring Heritage, Inspiring Health: Gwinnett Juneteenth UNITY Health Day Fosters Wellness and Community Connection
Individuals from all backgrounds are welcomed to unite, embrace African American culture, and collectively promote a healthy lifestyle.
...This event stands as a testament to our commitment to celebrate African American culture while emphasizing the importance of health and wellness in our community.”LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gwinnett Juneteenth UNITY Health Day is scheduled to take place at the Rabbit Hill Park Pavilion in Dacula, Georgia on Saturday, June 17th, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. This extraordinary event, organized by Help for Healthcare Professionals in partnership with The Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Walgreens, CORE Relief, and the Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale Health Department, aims to honor African American culture, promote unity, and healthy living in Gwinnett County.
— John Moye
Join us this Saturday for a memorable experience. The event will feature a comprehensive health clinic offering vaccines and various health screenings to cater to the well-being of community members. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in a range of fun and family-friendly activities. This event warmly welcomes individuals from all backgrounds to come together, embrace African American culture, and collectively promote a healthy lifestyle within Gwinnett County.
Help for Healthcare Professionals, a renowned organization mobilizing resources to support healthcare workers and first responders, continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to the healthcare workforce through crisis relief, education and skills training, and interorganizational advocacy efforts.
Collaborating closely with the Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale Health Department and CORE Relief, Help for Healthcare Professionals has consistently provided vital health services, screenings, and vaccinations to the community. By promoting health equity, diversity, and inclusion and raising awareness about prevalent health issues, we collectively alleviate the burden on our healthcare workforce through preventative health maintenance initiatives.
Gwinnett Juneteenth UNITY Health Day is a celebration for all, where community members come together to honor African American heritage and prioritize their health.
"As co-sponsors we are thrilled to present the Gwinnett Juneteenth UNITY Health Day," expressed John Moye, Sr. Director of Policy, Legislative Affairs & Civic Engagement at the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Center for Social Justice & Civic Engagement. "This event stands as a testament to our commitment to celebrate African American culture while emphasizing the importance of health and wellness in our community."
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from healthcare industry thought leaders during the live forum titled "Empowering Black Health: Strategies for Regeneration and Equity." Esteemed medical experts will discuss the critical issue of regenerating black health and promoting equitable healthcare outcomes. The discussion will delve into the systemic challenges faced by the black community, explore innovative approaches to address health disparities, and foster meaningful change. Gain valuable insights, learn about evidence-based interventions, and be part of the conversation driving health equity for black individuals and communities.
Get ready for an extraordinary evening where the spirit of Juneteenth merges with the unity of Gwinnett County. Through this collaborative effort, Help for Healthcare Professionals, The Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Walgreens, CORE Relief, and The Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale Health Department exemplify their dedication to fostering a thriving and harmonious community.
For further information about Gwinnett Juneteenth UNITY Health Day, including updates and details on how to participate, please contact events@hhcpinc.org OR call 678-948-5173.
About Help for Healthcare Professionals:
Help for Healthcare Professionals is a nurse-owned nonprofit organization mobilizing resources to support aspiring and existing healthcare workers. Through crisis relief, education and skills training, and interorganizational advocacy efforts, Help for Healthcare Professionals ensures the health and well-being of healthcare workers, thereby fostering a stronger healthcare workforce.
About Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale Health Department:
The Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale Health Department is a leading institution committed to providing accessible healthcare services, screenings, and vaccinations to the community. By promoting health equity, diversity, and inclusion, the department strives to improve the overall health outcomes and well-being of individuals within the community.
About CORE Relief:
CORE Relief is a prominent organization dedicated to delivering essential relief services during times of crisis. By collaborating with various partners, CORE Relief endeavors to provide vital resources and support to communities, particularly during challenging times.
About Urban League of Greater Atlanta:
The Urban League of Greater Atlanta is a respected nonprofit organization focused on empowering African Americans and underserved communities through economic empowerment, educational opportunities, and advocacy for social justice. The Urban League of Greater Atlanta strives to create equal access to opportunities for all individuals, ensuring a brighter future for communities.
About Walgreens:
Walgreens is a trusted provider of pharmaceutical and health services, committed to delivering accessible and affordable healthcare solutions. With a widespread network of pharmacies, Walgreens plays a vital role in promoting the health and well-being of communities nationwide.
Quentin Jay
Help for Healthcare Professionals, Inc.
+1 678-948-5173
marketing@hhcpinc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram