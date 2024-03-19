Beyond Recognition: HHCP's 2024 Gala Unveils a New Era of Healthcare Workforce Appreciation
— Shelli-Ann McKenzie, RN CEO and Founder
Help for Healthcare Professionals (HHCP) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated annual signature event, A Night of Glam & Gratitude Charity Awards Gala 2024, scheduled for Saturday, April 6th at 6:00 pm at the Atlanta Marriott Northeast/ Emory Area. This year, we not only celebrate the dedication of our healthcare workforce but also spotlight our "Healthcare Helpers". These are our community partners who are instrumental in driving our mission forward and supporting initiatives that ensure health equity, with a primary focus on advocating for better health for Georgians, especially in underserved and rural areas.
Following the success of the 2023 Gala, which brought over 300 healthcare professionals, celebrities, and community leaders together, this year's event promises an even more affirming celebration of Georgia's healthcare workforce.
Building on the momentum of the previous gala, our goal this year is to raise $375,000. The proceeds from HHCP’s Night of Glam & Gratitude Charity Awards Gala 2024 will continue to fund scholarships and expand the Crossroads Education & Skills Training Program. This includes our pipeline mentorship program for aspiring and practicing healthcare workers.
The evening promises to be a celebration of resilience, selflessness, and dedication to the healthcare profession. VIPs will gather on the red carpet for a private reception, followed by guests being welcomed into a world of glamour, live music, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres at 6 pm. This elegant event provides an excellent networking opportunity, bringing together esteemed healthcare professionals, dignitaries, military officials, as well as professionals spanning diverse industries and sectors. Notable attendees include industry influencers from IBM, Northeast Georgia Health System, GNR Public Health, and celebrity athletes.
The highlight of the evening will be The Mary Jane Seacole Awards Ceremony, a prestigious event that recognizes more than 20 honorees and their outstanding contributions to healthcare and their community. The festivities continue with a fine dining experience and an opportunity to dance the night away in the beautifully adorned ballroom.
Nominations were submitted by members of the community and selected by HHCP's Awards Committee.
The 2024 honorees include:
-Rep. David Clark, State Representative for House District 100
-Angela (Ammons) Handley, Chief Executive Officer, Clinch Memorial Hospital
-Dr. Betsy Grunch, Board-certified Neurosurgeon, Northeast Georgia Health System
-Dr. Ashley Gresham, Vice President of Emergency Services at Grady Memorial Hospital
-Rep. Sandra Givens Scott, State Representative for House District 76
-Suleima Salgado, Director of Programs & Puerto Rico Telehealth Liaison, Southeastern Telehealth Resource Center
-Dr. Desiree Strickland, Health Equity Specialist | Career Consultant | Adjunct Professor, Public Health at South University | Founder, The Public Health Club
-Dr. Kesley Tyson, Director, Clinical Trials Office and Research Operations, Morehouse School of Medicine
-Dr. Monica Swahn, Dean of Wellstar College of Health and Human Services | Principal Investigator for NIH Funded TOPOWA study in Uganda
-Christopher Kunney, eFACHDM, CPHIMS, MSMOT ACHDM Fellow, ForbesBLK, Managing Partner - IOTECH Consulting, Morehouse School of Medicine Industry & Chilmark Research Advisory Committees, Faculty-Dignity Health Global Education, HIMSS Changemaker, Podcast Host
Reflecting on the previous gala, Shelli-Ann McKenzie, RN, CEO, and Founder of HHCP, stated, "HHCP is blessed to provide this level of recognition for our colleagues and to rally our community and business entities in the fight to sustain a healthy workforce. This healthcare workforce shortage crisis has a significant socioeconomic impact, and we must invest the necessary resources to develop the next generation of healthcare professionals."
As we prepare for A Night of Glam & Gratitude Charity Awards Gala 2024, we invite community leaders, philanthropists, and influencers to join us in making a meaningful difference in the healthcare landscape. Your support, whether through attendance, nominations, or donations, is crucial in shaping a brighter future for healthcare in Georgia.
About HHCP
Help for Healthcare Professionals, HHCP, is a nurse-owned nonprofit organization based in Georgia. HHCP was founded to provide support and services to the members of our community who have devoted their lives to keeping us safe and healthy.
