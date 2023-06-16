Leading Investment Adviser Continues to Empower Clients with Bitcoin Exposure in IRAs
DAIM Continues to Lead the Way, Enabling Bitcoin Exposure in IRAs to Empower Clients for Cryptocurrency Investments
Bitcoin has proven to be a great addition to a diversified portfolio and we are committed to providing investors the exposure they deserve”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Asset Investment Management, (DAIM), a trusted investment advisory firm, is pleased to reaffirm its commitment to helping clients access Bitcoin exposure within their Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs). With its established and highly sought-after service, DAIM remains at the forefront of providing innovative investment solutions that allow individuals to capitalize on the growth potential of cryptocurrencies while safeguarding their retirement savings.
— Bryan Courchesne, CEO of DAIM
Bitcoin, and other digital assets, have gained significant traction as lucrative investment options. Recognizing the increasing demand for these assets among investors, DAIM has been successfully facilitating pure digital asset investments within IRAs since 2018, enabling clients to diversify their portfolios and leverage the potential rewards of cryptocurrencies.
Through a robust and efficient process, DAIM seamlessly integrates direct Bitcoin exposure into clients' IRAs, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and employing top-tier custodial services to protect clients' investments. Clients who work with DAIM get their own BTC address, allowing 24/7 viewing capabilities. Clients also have the ability to elect for cold storage keeping their holdings offline, which adds an additional level of security.
"Bitcoin has proven to be a great addition to a diversified portfolio and we are committed to providing investors the exposure they deserve," said Bryan Courchesne, CEO of DAIM. "There has been a lot of focus on regulating crypto lately and we feel that our approach to be licensed as an RIA and only partner with qualified custodians has provided our clients with a framework that is transparent, secure, and compliant."
DAIM has established a strong reputation for delivering personalized digital asset investment strategies. By registering as an investment advisor, they solidify their position as a reputable agent, dedicated to guiding clients toward their financial objectives in a nascent investment industry.
For more information about DAIM and its services, please visit www.daim.io.
