DAIM Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary as Licensed Investment Advisor, Pioneering Compliance in the Digital Asset Industry
DAIM, a licensed investment advisor in Crypto, marks 5-year anniversary. Committed to compliance and innovation, DAIM delivers trusted investment solutions.
As the Digital Asset industry matures and regulations continue to evolve, our focus on compliance has been unwavering.”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Asset Investment Management (DAIM), a trailblazing investment advisor at the forefront of the Digital Asset revolution, is thrilled to commemorate its 5-year anniversary as a fully licensed and regulated firm. With regulatory scrutiny on the rise and the Digital Asset industry evolving rapidly, DAIM has been steadfast in its commitment to compliance, ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and trust for its clients.
— Bryan Courchesne, CEO at DAIM
The company's decision to become a licensed investment advisor was driven by the recognition that robust regulatory frameworks are critical for the long-term success and legitimacy of the Digital Asset industry. By obtaining general securities licenses and adhering to established regulatory guidelines, DAIM has positioned itself as a responsible leader, assuring clients of working with a trusted and compliant partner.
"We are delighted to celebrate this significant milestone in our journey as a licensed investment advisor," said Bryan Courchesne, CEO at DAIM. "As the Digital Asset industry matures and regulations continue to evolve, our focus on compliance has been unwavering. By committing to more stringent securities regulations we are staying ahead of future regulatory requirements, and therefore can provide our clients with the confidence and peace of mind they deserve."
Being a licensed investment advisor means that DAIM operates within a traditional asset framework designed to protect investors and ensure the highest standards of professionalism and ethics. The crypto space is still evolving, and regulations have yet to catch up with the services many companies offer. DAIM took the proactive approach instead of waiting for the space to formulate its guidelines. The company is registered with FINRA (CRD 294098), and client-facing employees have obtained series 7 and 63 licenses.
The licensing of DAIM as a traditional investment advisor further differentiates the company from unregulated market participants. This distinction allows DAIM to provide clients with a level of trust that sets them apart, ensuring that the investments made on behalf of clients align with their financial goals and risk preferences. The company follows stringent compliance procedures, including investor suitability assessments, due diligence, and robust risk management protocols, to safeguard the interests of its clients.
Moreover, DAIM maintains a proactive approach to regulatory compliance, closely monitoring industry developments and engaging with governmental bodies. Multiple state and federal agencies have audited the company and every time has been affirmed to be in compliance with regulations.
As DAIM celebrates its 5th anniversary as a licensed investment advisor, the company reaffirms its commitment to compliance, transparency, and client-centric service. By combining its deep understanding of Digital Assets with the rigors of traditional investment advisory practices, DAIM continues to offer innovative investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.
HQ
DAIM
+1 949-298-7582
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube