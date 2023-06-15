Governor Evers and DCF Secretary Amundson react to U.S. Supreme Court decision in Haaland v. Brackeen

June 15, 2023

Court affirms constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act

MADISON – Governor Tony Evers and Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson release the following joint statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court Brackeen v. Haaland decision:

“For decades, the Indian Child Welfare Act has not only protected Native American children, but also kept them connected to their communities, culture, and traditions. Today’s decision ensures that Native American communities in Wisconsin and across the nation can continue to preserve their families, identity, and culture.

While we celebrate today’s historic decision, we know there is still more work to do to protect and preserve Tribal sovereignty. We will continue to increase and strengthen ties between state agencies and Tribal Governments in order to improve the services our governments provide to both Tribal and non-Tribal members and ensure that impacted Tribal Governments and interested parties are represented and respected when managing state and federal programs.”

The Haaland v. Brackeen case arose from three separate child custody proceedings governed by the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), a federal statute that aims to keep Native American children connected to Native American families. To learn more about the ruling, please visit the U.S. Supreme Court’s website. To learn more about the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), please visit the National Indian Child Welfare Association’s website.

