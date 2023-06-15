Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,741 in the last 365 days.

Governor Evers and DCF Secretary Amundson react to U.S. Supreme Court decision in Haaland v. Brackeen

June 15, 2023
Contact: Gina Paige or Jamie Keehn, 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov 

 

Court affirms constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act

 

MADISON – Governor Tony Evers and Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson release the following joint statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court Brackeen v. Haaland decision: 

“For decades, the Indian Child Welfare Act has not only protected Native American children, but also kept them connected to their communities, culture, and traditions. Today’s decision ensures that Native American communities in Wisconsin and across the nation can continue to preserve their families, identity, and culture. 

While we celebrate today’s historic decision, we know there is still more work to do to protect and preserve Tribal sovereignty. We will continue to increase and strengthen ties between state agencies and Tribal Governments in order to improve the services our governments provide to both Tribal and non-Tribal members and ensure that impacted Tribal Governments and interested parties are represented and respected when managing state and federal programs.”

The Haaland v. Brackeen case arose from three separate child custody proceedings governed by the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), a federal statute that aims to keep Native American children connected to Native American families. To learn more about the ruling, please visit the U.S. Supreme Court’s website. To learn more about the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), please visit the National Indian Child Welfare Association’s website.

This press release is also available in a PDF format

You just read:

Governor Evers and DCF Secretary Amundson react to U.S. Supreme Court decision in Haaland v. Brackeen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more