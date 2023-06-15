Crash clean-up causes delays in Snake River Canyon

Jackson, Wyo. A planned closure of the US 89 Snake River Canyon resulted in extended delays for drivers when complications with the clean-up pushed delays into commuter hours yesterday.

On June 13, a southbound pickup truck drifted into the northbound lanes, causing a collision with a semi-truck near mile marker 131. The semi-truck went off the road and crashed down the embankment. Due to the need for multiple tow companies for the extraction, the vehicle was left overnight and the crash clean-up was scheduled for the next afternoon.

Clean-up activities began in the early afternoon of June 14, but due to complications with the extraction of the semi-truck, the operation unexpectedly extended into commuter hours, causing congestion and extensive delays for drivers in the canyon.

“What we were expecting to be a one hour job, turned into 3 hours,” Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Brackin said.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol initiated a 511 Notify Alert at 4:29 p.m. yesterday to alert drivers of the clean-up activities and subsequent delays in the Snake River Canyon.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reviewing the incident and process, hoping to find ways to improve the process and make crash clean-ups, especially in commuter routes, more streamlined and less intrusive for drivers.

“We've already had an after action review with the tow companies to specifically address ways of avoiding impacts to commuters for closures in the future," Lt. Brackin said.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.