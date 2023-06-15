Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,725 in the last 365 days.

Crash clean-up causes delays in Snake River Canyon

Jackson, Wyo.  A planned closure of the US 89 Snake River Canyon resulted in extended delays for drivers when complications with the clean-up pushed delays into commuter hours yesterday.

On June 13, a southbound pickup truck drifted into the northbound lanes, causing a collision with a semi-truck near mile marker 131.  The semi-truck went off the road and crashed down the embankment.  Due to the need for multiple tow companies for the extraction, the vehicle was left overnight and the crash clean-up was scheduled for the next afternoon.

Clean-up activities began in the early afternoon of June 14, but due to complications with the extraction of the semi-truck, the operation unexpectedly extended into commuter hours, causing congestion and extensive delays for drivers in the canyon.  

“What we were expecting to be a one hour job, turned into 3 hours,” Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Brackin said.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol initiated a 511 Notify Alert at 4:29 p.m. yesterday to alert drivers of the clean-up activities and subsequent delays in the Snake River Canyon.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reviewing the incident and process, hoping to find ways to improve the process and make crash clean-ups, especially in commuter routes, more streamlined and less intrusive for drivers.

“We've already had an after action review with the tow companies to specifically address ways of avoiding impacts to commuters for closures in the future,"  Lt. Brackin said. 

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html. 

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures.  For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. 

You just read:

Crash clean-up causes delays in Snake River Canyon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more