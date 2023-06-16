Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,735 in the last 365 days.

Kids Who Complete The Sweetest Gigs in 2024 Earn Fan Day Music and Sport Trips

Kids that complete The Sweetest Gigs can earn music and sports fan trips www.KidsEarnTrips.com

Kids that complete The Sweetest Gigs can earn music and sports fan trips www.KidsEarnTrips.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Starting in 2024 kids on the gigs earn trips. www.KidsEarnTrips.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Starting in 2024 kids on the gigs earn trips. www.KidsEarnTrips.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs; kids work to earn sweet trips.

The Sweetest Gigs are especially designed for families that love to prepare their kids for life. We're teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

In 2024, kids that land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs; will earn sweet trips.

Recruiting for Good will be rewarding sweet fan day kid trips to experience the best music and sports events.

Kids on The Sweetest Gigs; are paired up with mom mentors (whose kids worked on The Sweetest Gigs). Gigs are perfectly designed for kids 9-13 years old. Gigs take 5-10 hours to complete. In 2024, when a kid successfully completes a gig; they earn a $500 toward their fan trip experience. Kids can earn up to $2500 toward a sweet fan trip for event tickets, food at venue, fan tees, and ride share (transportation to venue) too.

Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Companies that retain us for search, can choose a kid to land a spot on The Sweetest Gig; or a family member who makes a referral to a company hiring professional staff can help their kid land the sweet fan gig."

About

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

In 2024, talented kids who land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs; earn sweet trips to see the world for good. www.KidsCruiseforGood.com

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Kids Who Complete The Sweetest Gigs in 2024 Earn Fan Day Music and Sport Trips

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more