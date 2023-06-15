Andonix is Now Available on SAP® Store
Andonix's AI-driven Manufacturing co-pilot is now on SAP Store. The solution integrates with SAP S/4HANA, improving productivity, quality & problem-solving
Our AI-powered solution, Andi, is now available on the SAP Store, enabling Manufacturing teams to access an AI-powered manufacturing expert co-pilot on demand.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- By integrating with SAP S/4 Hana, the Andonix solution delivers tangible Quality & Productivity improvements by empowering teams with an Artificial Intelligence powered Digital Assistant.
— David Yanez CEO Andonix
Andonix today announced that its artificial intelligence-powered solution [https://store.sap.com/andonix] is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Andonix integrates with SAP S/4HANA and delivers access to an artificial intelligence-powered alarm and escalation system (aka the Digital Andon Cord), empowering factories to attain best-in-class outcomes while reducing workloads and stress levels for individual team members.
"Our AI-powered solution, Andi, (https://andonix.com/introducing-andi/) is now available on the SAP Store, enabling Manufacturing teams to access an AI-powered manufacturing expert co-pilot on demand. Workers and Staff can engage in human-like conversations, request expert help and support, locate the correct information, and access performance metrics in real-time, enabling factory teams to reduce downtime, enhance product quality, and streamline operations, delivering unprecedented efficiency and productivity."
Andonix offers several core functionalities that add value to clients and their users, including:
• Real-time performance monitoring: Andonix allows factory teams to consume performance metrics instantly, making it easier to track metrics across departments and detect problems and anomalies.
• AI-powered expert assistance: Andonix provides an AI co-pilot to augment decisions making and solve problems quickly, reducing the time spent on problem detection and resolution.
• Streamlined access: Andonix integrates seamlessly with communication tools like SMS, Email, and WhatsApp, with access enabled via Web, iOS, and Android, enabling efficient communication and collaboration between departments, teams, and personnel.
We are excited to offer a free trial of the Andonix solution on the SAP Store, giving customers the opportunity to experience the benefits of our AI-powered manufacturing co-pilot firsthand. Our customers are revolutionizing the manufacturing industry, driving innovation, and helping their employees beat their objectives. We are excited to partner with SAP in helping our customers achieve success in today's rapidly changing business environment."
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
Andonix is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.
About Andonix
Andonix offers manufacturing customers Smart Work Station (SWS) and Andi, a two-in-one software solution that integrates real-time data from PLCs, IIoT sensors, SAP (ERPs), BIs, and MES, to deliver immediate, actionable insights when problems occur to the right teams on any device. This enables people to enact corrective and preventative actions at record speeds.
Our unique AI manufacturing expert co-pilot, Andi (powered by OpenAI GPT4), is tailored to your processes and manuals, providing on-demand guidance with seamless integration. This blend of AI assistance, digital process integration, and real-time data usage set us apart from other connected worker software.
Andonix's technology transforms manufacturing operations into a digital powerhouse, driving productivity and promoting a safer, cleaner work environment. Our value pledge guarantees at least 10x ROI for every dollar invested, achieved through enhanced efficiency, waste reduction, and accelerated productivity.
Based in Detroit, MI, Andonix serves a diverse manufacturing customer base, from small to enterprise clients in over five countries, including Fortune 500 companies from diverse manufacturing sectors, automotive, heavy equipment, food and beverage, aerospace, electronics, and more.
Visit andonix.com to learn more.
For more information, contact us at info@andonix.com
David Yanez
Andonix
david.yanez@andonix.com
