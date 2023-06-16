2023 Texas Country Music Awards Tickets Now On Sale
Jason Boland & The Stragglers Headlining, Celebrating 25 Years in the IndustryFORT WORTH, TX, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets are now on sale for the biggest and most prestigious event in Texas Country, the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards, online at www.billybobstexas.com or through the link on www.texascountrymusic.org.
The 2023 Texas Country Music Awards which will be held in the legendary Fort Worth Stockyards at the World’s largest Honky Tonk, Billy Bob’s Texas on Sunday, November 12, will include several top Texas Country Music performers.
Texas Country Music Association President Linda Wilson says that everyone is very excited about the awesome lineup for this year’s Texas Country Music Awards. Twenty-six awards will be presented along with the prestigious “Trailblazer Award” going to Jason Boland as the Texas Country community helps him and his band The Stragglers celebrate 25 years in the industry. There will be performances by Coffey Anderson, Ken Holloway, Chad Cooke Band, TCMA Spokesperson Brandon Rhyder, and others, along with each of the 5 Finalists in the Emerging Artist award category.
Linda Wilson says, “Every year we ask ourselves how we’ll top the Awards festivities next year, and it always works out that we do. We look forward to once again honoring the artists, musicians, songwriters, venues, media, and others involved in the industry who are from and perform throughout State of Texas, as well as being with Jason Boland and the Stragglers to celebrate this great milestone of 25 years in the industry. This is going to be a very, very special year.”
The 2023 Texas Country Music Awards is presented by the Texas Country Music Association and brought to you by long-standing Title Sponsors, the Fort Worth Stockyards, Stockyards Heritage, Cowtown Coliseum, Hotel Drover, Stockyards Station, Mule Alley, Stockyards Hotel and Hyatt Place in the Stockyards.
The Awards ceremony will be hosted once again by TCMA Spokesperson and Texas Country Artist, Brandon Rhyder who has hosted the event since 2017. Co-hosting with Brandon again this year is on-air broadcast personality at 95.9 KFWR The Ranch, and 2022 Texas Country Music Awards Broadcast Personality of the Year, Malone Ranger.
TCMA Executive Vice President, Richard Wilson says, “This will be a full weekend of Texas Country Music in the Stockyards with the Awards as the finale on Sunday and an after-party right here in the Stockyards. We cannot wait to be able to shine a light once again on the great music and those in the Texas Country Music industry. It’s most definitely the biggest event for Texas Country and going to be a blast again this year.”
The Stockyards will host several live music events and activities, including the Texas Country Showcase on Friday November 10th with live performances on Stockyards Heritage Stage. On Saturday, November 11, the Texas Country Music Showdown will take place, consisting of 8 bands, judged by industry professionals and prize money awarded to the Grand Champion, along with 1st and 2nd place runners up, who are announced on Sunday November 12 at the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards at Billy Bob’s.
Following the Texas Country Music Showdown on November 11th, the Stockyards will host a FREE concert with 2022 Emerging Artist Finalist, Kate Watson. The Texas Country Music Awards Pre-Party will follow at a location to be announced later.
On Sunday November 12 at noon, the Stockyards will host a Christian Country Concert on the Stockyards Heritage Stage with 2022 TCMA Christian Country Songwriter of the Year, Jesse Watson, along with the praise team at Lone Star Cowboy Church in Montgomery, TX.
The doors at Billy Bob’s will open to the public at 2:30pm on November 12 with Red Carpet Interviews between 2:30pm and 5:00pm with hosts Jim Nash and Helen Elshick. At 5:00pm the Texas Country Music Pre-Show begins with Host Erick Fayard who will name the 2023 TCMA Songwriter of the Year Finalists and winners in both Country and Christian Country categories. The winners of each category will perform during the pre-show. Erick will also present the Musician awards in 6 categories.
Chad Cooke Band will kick off the festivities following the Pre-Show, and the main ceremony will begin at 6:00pm with the opening ceremony and performance by Coffey Anderson, followed by awards presentations and performances by Brandon Rhyder, Ken Holloway, and others, with Jason Boland and the Stragglers as the finale.
The 2023 Texas Country Music Awards After-Party will be held in the Stockman’s Club in Stockyards Station immediately following the Awards closing performance.
The Awards show production team include TCMA Vice President and Executive Producer Monty Dawson, Billy Bob’s Executive Producer John Zaskoda and team, Executive Director Chad Mauldin. The Awards will be filmed and edited by Bob Mauldin, host of Expedition Texas as a 2-hour special for broadcast on Texas Country Network and it’s ROKU, FireTV and AppleTV channels.
TCMA does not just organize and host the biggest and most prestigious event in Texas Country, the annual Texas Country Music Awards. There are many projects already in place and more on the horizon all to benefit the music, the artists and all of those behind the scenes that make it happen. Just a few of the projects TCMA already has in place to benefit the artists and industry are the Texas Country Music Summit and Industry Awards, the annual TCMA Songwriter Contest, Texas Country Music Chart, Texas Country Network, Texas Country Music Magazine and much more. “Our tagline is ‘All Things Texas Country’,” says TCMA President Linda Wilson. “We currently have some really powerful projects we are working on that will benefit the industry as a whole and all involved. I can’t wait to unveil those and hopefully they will be available prior to the Awards on November 12.”
For more information about the Texas Country Music Awards, the Texas Country Music Association, it’s mission, goals and how to join, or to become a Sponsor of the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards or advertise in the event’s Souvenir Program, visit www.texascountrymusic.org.
