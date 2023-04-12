Texas Country Network Announce New Staff Harley Ray & Drew Mitchell of Texas Music Review to Head up Programming & Media
I’m really excited that Harley and Drew will take over operations at Texas Country Network. They have already developed and implemented plans for Texas Country Network that will blow your mind.”CARTHAGE, TX, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Country Network, powered by the Texas Country Music Association announced today that they have assigned Harley Ray as Executive Director of Programming and Drew Mitchell as Executive Director of Media effective immediately.
— Linda Wilson, TCMA
TCMA President Linda Wilson states, “I’m really excited that Harley and Drew have these new titles and responsibilities at Texas Country Network. They’ll be heading up all operations for the network and we’re sure with their experience and business savvy they will advance TXCN to a whole new level and beyond. Harley and Drew have already developed and implemented plans for Texas Country Network that will blow your mind.”
Harley and Drew, well known for their highly rated program “Texas Music Reviews” are no newcomers to the music scene. Both artists and musicians, they developed Texas Music Reviews using their individual talents and knowledge to review Texas music and shine a light on others making music.
Harley Ray is from Texas and has been a musician his whole life. “I write songs, I’ve owned a venue, I’ve owned a booking company, I’ve been a full-time musician and songwriter for the last 10 years and I have experience in broadcasting and live entertainment technology. I’ve been a music director, talent buyer, festival coordinator, production director, and booking agent. If there is anything I can possibly do to foster a healthy and positive music community, I want to do it!! I’m excited about this new role at TXCN.” says Harley.
Drew Mitchell, TXCN’s Executive director of media was born in Texas, raised in Texas, and in his words “to be buried in Texas.” He’s been an avid music lover his entire life. “I started my journey as a musician in 2002 by picking up the drums. Then, I began to add guitar to my wheelhouse and onward to writing and producing my own original music. My role at TXCN will be to position media as an investment in growth for artists, influencers, and Texas Country music lovers alike. I have a great love and appreciation for the Texas country music community, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.” Says Drew. You’ll see Drew out and about in the Honkytonks and you’ll even catch him performing. He goes on, “I take great pride in supporting and bringing the community together through the mutual love of music. Take care of yourselves, take care of each other and I’ll see you out there!”
Texas Music Reviews is already a staple on Texas Country Network along with programming of music videos and other content related to the Texas Music Scene. Harley Ray explains, “Texas Music Reviews is so much more than a podcast. It’s a positive platform to support a growing music community and help us understand the artist and their music from many different levels and perspectives. By reviewing Texas music, we promote listeners to be more active, help musicians to be better musicians, and help industry specialists to gain recognition in a field where they are often overlooked. Together we create, we listen, and we love Texas music.”
To find out more about Texas Country Network and to subscribe to eblasts or submit music videos for broadcast, please visit www.texascountrynetwork.com. To find out more about the Texas Country Music Association and discover more about what TCMA does, or to join please visit www.texascountrymusic.org.
