World Relief North Texas Signs a 10.450K SQ FT at 1500 N. Main St., Fort Worth
Boxer Property is excited to announce the expansion and relocation lease with World Relief.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BoxerProperty.com is excited to announce the expansion and relocation lease with World Relief, for 10,450 square feet at 1500 North Main Street, Fort Worth, negotiated with Boxer Property’s leasing agent, Freddy Carrillo.
World Relief is a worldwide Christian humanitarian organization whose mission is to empower the local church to serve the most vulnerable. Its focus in the United States is on helping refugees and immigrants in vulnerable situations rebuild their lives in a new country.
Garrett Pearson, Director of World Relief North Texas, commented: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Boxer Property, with this new office location in the heart of Fort Worth. The new space will provide a dynamic environment to maintain our mission and collaborate with our community."
1500 N. Main St. offers high quality, competitively priced office and retail space with onsite leasing, maintenance, and management. The property includes extensive free surface parking and is walking distance from nearby tourist attractions and well-known restaurants; and is only 5 minutes from downtown Fort Worth.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
