Revolving Mind Media Announces Additional Beyond The Game Dinner in Dallas for 2023

Two private dinners in Dallas as part of the 2nd annual Beyond The Game event.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Revolving Mind Media is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated second annual Beyond The Game event, which includes two exclusive dinners in Dallas. The first dinner took place on June 8 and received overwhelming popularity and demand, leading to the addition of a second dinner on June 15. This premier event brings together current and former professional football players with leading businesses, providing unparalleled networking and collaboration opportunities. Trinity Investors, Wilkinson Wealth Management, Sharon Redd from Dave Perry Miller, and Alex Vasquez from Rhino Realty will be among the esteemed businesses participating in these remarkable gatherings.Beyond The Game, organized by Revolving Mind Media, has become a highly sought-after event that bridges the gap between the sports and business worlds. In its second annual year, this event aims to empower athletes with valuable insights and connections to support their post-sports careers.The dinners will feature prominent businesses, including Trinity Investors, Wilkinson Wealth Management, Sharon Redd from Dave Perry Miller, and Alex Vasquez from Rhino Realty. These gatherings offer an intimate and exclusive setting for athletes and businesses to engage in meaningful conversations, exchange ideas, and foster potential collaborations. Each dinner will provide a unique environment for attendees to gain valuable knowledge and build relationships that can shape their future success."The overwhelming response and demand for our June 8 event prompted us to add a second dinner to our second annual Beyond The Game event," said Aaron Zack, co-founder of Revolving Mind. "We are delighted to facilitate these opportunities for athletes to connect with influential businesses and explore new pathways beyond their sports careers. The success of the June 8 dinner sets the stage for another extraordinary gathering on June 15."Nick Marino, co-founder of Revolving Mind, added, "As we enter the second annual year of Beyond The Game, we remain committed to empowering athletes with the resources and connections they need for successful post-sports transitions. By bringing together Trinity Investors, Wilkinson Wealth Management, Sharon Redd from Dave Perry Miller, and Alex Vasquez from Rhino Realty, we aim to provide diverse perspectives and expertise that can guide athletes towards fulfilling and impactful futures."The second annual Beyond The Game event includes two dinners, with the first dinner having taken place on June 8 and the second scheduled for June 15 in Dallas, TX. Attendance is strictly by invitation, ensuring an exclusive gathering of influential personalities, athletes, and notable community members.About Revolving Mind:Revolving Mind Media is a premier marketing and event management company that specializes in connecting athletes with the business world. Through their Beyond The Game event series and tailored experiences, Revolving Mind empowers athletes to thrive in their post-sports careers by providing valuable networking opportunities and strategic partnerships.