Clean power to electrify B.C.’s future

CANADA, June 15 - Chris O’Riley, president and CEO, BC Hydro –

“It will take all of us working together to build a more sustainable economy as we broaden our clean and renewable sources of energy through this call for power. BC Hydro is committed to meeting the growing and changing needs of our customers and will be working with all levels of government, Indigenous communities, stakeholders and the private sector to make this happen.”

Chief Jen Thomas, səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) –

“An investment in clean energy is an investment in a healthier future. Tsleil-Waututh Nation is committed to reducing our carbon footprint and to addressing climate change, such as sea level rise, which is a concern in our community. We have taken steps to reduce emissions by adopting renewable energy such as solar, and our climate action and community energy plans as well as our recently approved energy-efficient and low-carbon buildings policy will provide a pathway to a renewable energy future for our Nation. We will continue working collaboratively with external partners to meet our clean-energy goals.”

Walter Schneider, CEO, New Relationship Trust (NRT) –

“This historic investment in First Nations’ clean energy represents an essential step in advancing Indigenous-led clean-energy projects to the benefit of low-emission economies, reconciliation goals and the province’s future power needs. We are confident that NRT’s leadership in program delivery and strong working relationships will continue to empower a new energy road map where First Nations are leading the way in the transition toward a low-carbon future.”

Cole Sayers, executive director, Clean Energy BC –

“B.C. is a leader in First-Nations-led and partnered development in clean energy. I commend the Province’s efforts in supporting First Nations in the clean-energy sector. The call for power and a $140-million clean energy investment is an exciting opportunity to advance economic reconciliation, implement the UNDRIP, and usher in a new era of clean energy that is led by First Nations.”

Dan Woynillowicz, principal, Polaris Strategy + Insight, and external energy adviser, BC Hydro Task Force –

“We know our clean-electricity system needs to grow to become the energy backbone that powers our economy and day-to-day lives. More clean power will enable people and businesses to switch from fossil fuels to electricity, reducing pollution and energy bills in the process. BC Hydro’s call for power is an important next step toward a net-zero future where electricity will meet most of our energy needs.”

Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“Collaborative relationships with First Nations are the way of the future. Participation by First Nations in the clean-energy sector is vital as we work together on a low-carbon future. By supporting the BC Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative, we are supporting vital clean-energy work by First Nations, which contributes to achieving CleanBC’s climate targets and a better future for all.”

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy –

“CleanBC combines environmental action with economic opportunity. As we work with Indigenous communities to create new sources of clean power, we’re building resiliency, creating new low-carbon jobs, and walking together in reconciliation.”

Patty Hajdu, federal Minister of Indigenous Services –

“Reconciliation is everyone’s business. This is a concrete example of how governments can work in partnership with Indigenous organizations to advance the clean-energy economy, create good-paying jobs for Indigenous communities, and move toward real reconciliation. The British Columbia Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative supports First Nations-led clean-energy efforts and is a model to follow. I commend B.C. for taking this important step forward.”

Harjit S. Sajjan, federal Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) –

“From the very beginning, PacifiCan has been an enthusiastic champion and supporter of the B.C. Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative, which has created thousands of jobs and launched 100 clean-energy projects. These projects have generated enough clean energy to power over 3,600 homes and reduced enough CO2 emissions to take the equivalent of 128,000 cars off the road for a year. Today’s investment in BCICEI will continue to create lasting economic development that advances reconciliation.”