Jason Mitchell’s 4x Your Real Estate Tour Is Coming To Sante Fe

"How to 4X Your Real Estate Business." is Coming to Santa Fe. Hosted By Jason Mitchell.

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A unique opportunity is on the horizon for real estate professionals in Santa Fe. Jason Mitchell, CEO of the Jason Mitchell Group (JMG), plans to host the event, "How to 4X Your Real Estate Business." This live event is scheduled for June 23rd, 2:30 PM MDT, at Hotel Santa Fe, Hacienda and Spa, 1501 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Due to limited availability, early registration is advised.

This event offers attendees the chance to network with industry leaders, such as Jason Mitchell, and gain firsthand insights into the successful strategies that led JMG to a prominent position in U.S. real estate in 2022. With an influx of high-caliber referrals coming to Santa Fe, it presents a significant opportunity for real estate professionals to expand their client base.

The day's agenda includes strategies that have the potential to change the game, such as:

Referrals: Learn the secrets to securing high-quality, high-volume referrals. JMG’s referral partners enjoy a 33% success rate, indicating a potential business opportunity.

Training: Explore the ongoing training and development techniques that enable JMG agents to meet and exceed client expectations.

Leadership: Learn how JMG has been fostering a thriving community of industry leaders who provide support and drive innovation since 2006.

Growth: Understand how JMG offers more than a typical brokerage experience. It’s a platform for real estate professionals to establish their identity, expand their client portfolio, and transform their career.

In 2022, JMG was recognized as one of the INC 5000 fastest-growing companies in the USA, concluding the year with an impressive 8,000 transactions and $3.5 billion in volume. With plans to expand its presence in Santa Fe to manage the increasing referrals, JMG offers significant business opportunities through its prestigious partnerships. To secure a spot for this event, registration is required.

This event provides a unique opportunity to learn from one of the industry's high-performing brokers and take a real estate career to new heights.