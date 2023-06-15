FAMIS Named Among South Florida Business Journal’s Fast 50 Private Companies

Left to Right: Mario Hernandez, Director of Powder Coatings and Finishing Systems; Ricardo Miyares, CEO & Tribal Leader; Oscar Hernandez, Director of Liquid Coatings

FAMIS Inc. has joined the ranks of 2023 Fast 50 fastest-growing private companies in South Florida, based on its demonstrated growth in the past three years.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Florida Business Journal honored FAMIS Inc as one of 2023’s Fast 50, which recognizes the fastest growing private companies in the region. The preeminent publication evaluates Fast 50 Honorees on their revenue growth over the preceding three years. FAMIS Inc, a leading distributor and manufacturer of industrial chemicals, coatings, and engineered finishing solutions, has grown impressively over the last few years, expanding its global reach in several key markets. The company creates and supplies a range of industrial solutions that serve diverse industries.

“We are honored to be named a 2023 Fast 50 Honoree,” said FAMIS CEO and visionary leader Ricardo Miyares. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in a short time and look forward to continued success in the years to come.”

About FAMIS

FAMIS, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the leading distributor and manufacturer of industrial chemicals, coatings and engineered finishing solutions throughout the Southeastern U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. With over 50 years of experience within the industrial chemicals and finishes trade, FAMIS is driven by an unmatched commitment to service excellence and work with the industry’s most trusted partners. For more information, visit FAMISinc.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About South Florida Business Journal

The South Florida Business Journal is a leading source of business news and information in the region. It provides essential research and analysis on companies, industry sectors, local communities, and the economy. The publication also awards several honors, such as its Fast 50, Best Places to Work, and Business Leader awards. Editorial content focuses on local real estate, finance, healthcare, technology, and tourism. The South Florida Business Journal is part of American City Business Journals.

Media Contact(s):

Maria Camila Bermudez

maria@famisinc.com

(305) 638-8810