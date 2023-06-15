DASI Simulations earns coveted spot in 2023 MedTech Accelerator program
Innovator Summit kicks off this week for 61 companies selected from around the world
Being one of the few digital healthcare AI technologies showcased is a proud moment for the team. Exposure we get will help transform us into future leaders in digital healthcare AI technology.”DUBLIN, OHIO, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of receiving FDA clearance for its first product – Precision TAVI - DASI Simulations announced today it has been selected as a member of MedTech Innovator’s 2023 Accelerator program. DASI Simulations is the only Ohio-based start-up selected for the 2023 cohort.
— Lakshmi Dasi, Ph.D. FACC, FAIMBE, Founder and Chief Technology Officer
DASI Simulations provides advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-driven computational predictive modeling-based decision support products. The company’s Precision TAVI product earned FDA clearance on May 30, 2023.
“After a competitive selection process, 61 companies (out of 1,150 applicants) were chosen to participate in the MedTech Innovator’s flagship, four-month MedTech Accelerator program,” according to the announcement news release. “Featuring medical device, diagnostic and digital health companies from around the globe, the 2023 Cohort member will get unparalleled visibility and access to leading med tech manufacturers, providers, investors and other industry stakeholders.”
“Being one of the select few digital healthcare AI technologies showcased in Silicon Valley is a proud moment for the team. The exposure we get from becoming the MedTech Innovator Alumni will help transform us into the future leaders in the digital healthcare AI technology space,” said Lakshmi (Prasad) Dasi, Ph.D. FACC, FAIMBE, Founder and Chief Technology Officer
"I am filled with a profound sense of pride and humble gratitude upon being chosen to join the esteemed MedTech Innovator 2023 cohort,” said Founder and CEO Teri Sirset. “The recognition garnered by DASI Simulations in innovation is nothing short of extraordinary. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Together with MedTech Innovator, we eagerly anticipate charting new frontiers and shaping a world where cutting-edge technology and compassionate care intersect harmoniously."
According to MedTech Innovator, “This year’s program launched June 14, at the Innovator Summit in Mountain View, Calif. The 2023 Cohort will then be featured June 16 at the WSGR Medical Device Conference in San Francisco. During the conference, all 61 companies will be showcased to investors and five start-ups will compete for the $25K Vision Award. This is the first of five competitions in the MedTech Innovator 2023 Accelerator program.”
About DASI Simulations:
Founded in 2019, DASI Simulations, based in Dublin, Ohio, performs advanced individualized computational predictive modeling for heart surgery candidates. The modeling is powered by artificial intelligence and computer vision to help heart surgeons better plan for the surgery and any potential complications, which leads to improved patient outcomes and reduced costs associated with structural heart disease surgeries. For more information, visit www.dasisim.com or email news@dasisim.com.
For further information: Media: Kelly Arledge, 614.205.0339; Investment Opportunities: Teri Sirset, 614.389.3130.
Kelly W Arledge
KWA Public Relations, LLC
+1 614-205-0339
