Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Music and Sports Fan Weekend Reward
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn The Sweetest Music and Sports Weekends in LA+NY+Vegas www.FansforGood.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn The Sweetest Music and Sports Weekends in LA+NY+Vegas www.FansforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs for kids to earn trips.
Love to party for good... enjoy the most rewarding music and sport weekends ...join the club!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact by funding meaningful work program for kids (The Sweetest Gigs).
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting, "Your referrals to companies hiring professional staff; enable us to fund The Sweetest Gigs. In 2024, talented kids who work on gigs; earn trips."
Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Weekend reward for music and sports fans.
Experience the best events in LA, NY, and Vegas.
Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn $2500 party weekends (enjoy the best tickets and stay at the sweetest hotels).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Earn our Fans for Good weekend reward, and you can gift the sweet experience to a family member, friend, or Taylor Swift fan!"
About
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
In 2024, talented kids who land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs; earn sweet trips to see the world for good. www.KidsEarnTrips.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram