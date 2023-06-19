Tailored Concrete Coatings: A Story of Growing An Incredible Business
Investment risk pays off in best friends' business ventureBOYCE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2017, Tailored Concrete Coatings has been transforming concrete surfaces throughout the Winchester, Virginia area into stunning works of art. With their extensive range of decorative concrete services and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, they continue to set the standard for excellence in the industry.
When they started out, owners and best friends, Dylan Jenkins and Jake Tolley were in their mid-20s and had no clue what it was going to take to get their decorative concrete coatings business off the ground and running. Along with getting thousands of dollars worth of equipment, Jenkins and Tolley made a trip to Ohio to attend a concrete coatings training class offered by The Concrete Protector.
"I sat in the front row and took all the notes I could," Jenkins said. "When I got back home, we did a couple of sample boards and they did not turn out good at all. I was like there is no way we are going to be able to do this."
Fortunately, that mental setback did not keep the pair from going forward with their new business adventure. They did a couple of practice projects for friends and family and realized they could do it and were ready to put their new skills to the test.
"Our first paying job was for the County Treasurer, who wanted a brick floor," said Jenkins. "We had no clue how to do brick, but it turned out great!"
After their first successful job, they felt good about what they could do and everything started to come together for Tailored Concrete Coatings.
In the beginning, they were doing just about every decorative concrete system available. Jenkins took on a lot of the sales himself, with Facebook posting helping to make people aware of the work they could offer.
"We got so many smaller jobs from the photos we were putting up on Facebook," Jenkins said. "We were doing all kinds of porches, sidewalks and some garages, but it eventually led to some bigger jobs."
According to Jenkins, about three years later they wanted to tone it down a bit and focus more on some of the systems and projects that made more sense for their business, both financially and efficiently.
Since the start in 2017, Jenkins said the business has grown in profit every year. Currently, Jenkins and Tolley employ six team members, who they consider part of the family. Their customer satisfaction, which the team takes very seriously, is proven through a 5.0 Google Reviews rating.
"Tailored Concrete Coatings are amazing to work with. Dylan is responsive, shows up to all appointments on time, and is professional. The team showed up as promised and did a fantastic job. My front porch looks better than I even expected it would. I definitely recommend Tailored Concrete Coatings," Monica Taylor posted.
"Dylan and the entire team did a phenomenal job on our basement floor! We had our basement finished and decided on going with the grani-flex coating. We are so glad we did, it turned out amazing! The team was able to exceed our scheduling needs and completed the work very efficiently and at a reasonable price. We have a fantastic looking and practically bulletproof floor. We would not hesitate to use Tailored Concrete Coatings again in the future. Thank you guys so much," Tony Caton said in another 5-Star Review.
From the initial training with The Concrete Protector, they have received a lot of support along the way and even took advantage of their marketing platform to help get better project leads and help run the business more efficiently. Jenkins went on to say that their former Business Development Guide, Steve Salmons, really helped them stay on track and get projects done right.
"We wouldn't be where we are today without Steve," Jenkins added.
Today, Tailored Concrete Coatings focuses on larger projects and mainly sticks to Epoxy Flake, GRANIFLEX™, 123 Resinous and some Rustic Concrete Wood systems. They are currently on course to hit their first Million dollar year, which Jenkins and Tolley are excited about. They have a lot of faith in their employees and are now even able to take some time for themselves and their families while their crew completes jobs from start to finish.
To learn more about Tailored Concrete Coatings and to get a free project quote, visit them online at www.tailoredconcretecoatings.com.
