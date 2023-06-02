Adding Concrete Coating Services Has Proven Successful for Spartan Concrete Coatings
I really wanted to branch out into service our commercial and industrial realms more.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans, known for its vibrant culture and rich history, is a city that thrives on innovation and creativity. Spartan Concrete Coatings has emerged as a leading name in the commercial and industrial concrete coatings and polishing industry.
— David Brooks
Specializing in commercial and industrial concrete coatings and polishing, Spartan Concrete Coatings has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses and industries in the region. Whether it's a warehouse, manufacturing facility, retail space, or any other commercial or industrial setting, they possess the knowledge and skills to deliver outstanding results.
The business branched out to provide concrete coatings in early 2022, after its previous success in the commercial and industrial painting industry.
"I really wanted to branch out into service our commercial and industrial realms more," said David Brooks of Spartan Concrete Coatings. "I love serving clients in creative ways and figuring out tasks that seem difficult to others. The more impossible the better (within reason) because high risk also = higher reward."
One of the key areas where Spartan Concrete Coatings specializes is what Brooks refers to as "Liability Floors". This custom system is accomplished by adding grit to their 123 Resinous System. This system is mainly applied to auto mechanic shops to make the floor safer, adding a better slip-resistant surface due to oil and other fluids that could cause a slippery, hazardous surface for the mechanics.
As an example of the Liability Floors system, the Spartan crew completed a 20,000 square feet dealership tech area that was handled in 2 stages. According to Brooks, this specific project was large but the team was able to work through several challenges and complete the job on time and within budget for the client.
"We definitely charge for what we do but the client will get excellent customer support and service from us with the skills to make a realistic project plan and update it as we go along," Brooks noted.
Spartan Concrete Coatings also specializes in concrete polishing, a process that involves grinding, honing, and polishing the concrete surface to create a smooth and glossy finish. Concrete polishing not only enhances the aesthetics of the space but also provides numerous benefits such as improved durability, reduced maintenance, and increased light reflectivity. Spartan Concrete Coatings utilizes advanced equipment and techniques to achieve impeccable results, leaving clients with floors that are not only beautiful but also functional.
In addition to the concrete polishing and their special Liability Floors, Spartan Concrete Coatings also specializes in solid color epoxy, waterproof wall/cove base systems, commercial sealed concrete and hot water pressure washing. Brooks says they work closely with the support from the industry experts at The Concrete Protector to ensure projects are done as accurately and efficiently as possible.
"David has a lot of experience with commercial and industrial painting. He has a trusted brand, so it was an easy transition to add concrete coatings to his offerings," stated Brett Pettiford, Brooks' Business Development Guide at The Concrete Protector. "With talented people on his crew, He primarily focuses on commercial customers and has been good at adapting systems to give them custom results that have proven more valuable to his customers."
What sets Spartan Concrete Coatings apart is their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. They take the time to understand the unique needs and requirements of each project, working closely with clients to develop customized solutions that meet their specific goals. From the initial consultation to the final execution, their team of skilled professionals ensures a seamless and hassle-free experience.
As with most new businesses, growth and profit are a primary goal, and Spartan Concrete Coatings is no exception. Brooks says with their focus on larger commercial and industrial jobs, their goals are very achievable in a short period of time.
"This year we want to obtain a minimum of $1M in sales and would like to see that double for next year," Brooks concluded.
To learn more about Spartan Concrete Coatings and get a free quote, call 504-429-7347 or visit them online at www.neworleansconcretedecor.com.
Dustin Kabara
The Concrete Protector
+ +1 877-743-9732
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube