Adding Concrete Coating Services Has Proven Successful for Spartan Concrete Coatings

About

Infinite Protection is a technology-based security integration team that uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to detect the presence of weapons, contraband, and explosives in any public or private location. This system provides an added layer of security that can scan for potential threats in real time while still allowing people to move freely. The platform contains a three-step process that combines facial recognition with acoustic and thermal sensors to detect any potential threats. The facial recognition component captures a person’s image and compares it to a database of individuals with known links to weapons, contraband, or explosives. The acoustic component listens for the sound characteristic of guns being fired in order to locate weapons. Finally, the thermal component uses heat sensors to detect the presence of explosives.

Infinite Protection LTD