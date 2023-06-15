John Sauve Sculpture Steve Ryan Sculpture

The Harbor Island Sculpture Park is ten large scale sculptures one of the largest sculpture parks of its kind, making it an institution in the Midwest region.

The Harbor Island Sculpture Park is a wonderful addition to the Grand Haven Community and it brings new life to Linear Park,” — John Sauve, Sauve Art Foundation.

GRAND HAVEN, MI, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a Mission of "Building Communities through Public Art", the Sauve Art Foundation has spent the last 10 years creating the Harbor Island Sculpture Park. Located on the site of the 100-year-old Sims Power Plant that was demolished in 2021, The Harbor Island Sculpture Park is Grand Haven’s newest attraction and a reimagining of Harbor Island.

Founded in 2023, the Harbor Island Sculpture Park is one of the largest sculpture parks of its kind, making it an institution of international significance as well as a unique complement to the cultural landscape of the Midwest region. Through well-designed and sited mitigation, the sculpture park aims to reduce the human impact on the environment and provide a sustainable future for the island’s wildlife and their habitats.

The Harbor Island Sculpture Park transforms this twenty-three-acre industrial site into an open and vibrant green space for public art. According to John Martin the Director of the Harbor Island Sculpture Park, “This new waterfront park gives Grand Haven residents and visitors the opportunity to experience a variety of sculpture in an outdoor setting, while enjoying an incredible view of the world famous Musical Fountain, the majestic Grand River and all within view of Lake Michigan. “

The Harbor Island Sculpture Park is located on Harbor Island, within the footprint of Linear Park.Cynthia Paup Crane of the Crane Family Foundation says "The Harbor Island Sculpture Park is a wonderful addition to the Grand Haven Community and it brings new life to Linear Park," said John Sauve, Sauve Art Foundation.

The Harbor Island Sculpture Park is comprised of ten large scale sculptures by sculptors: Steve Cannaert, Brian Ferriby, Manuel Rodríguez, Kansas Williams, Steve Ryan, Kevin Bowen, Sophie Marie, Maureen Bergquist, Michael Fels and John Sauve. Admission to the Harbor Island Sculpture Park is free and open to the public for 7 days.

The Sauve Art Foundation in conjunction with the Loutit District Library in Grand Haven, be providing Arts Education programming and an Artist lecture series at the Loutit District Library in the Fall of 2023.

For more information on the Harbor Island Sculpture Park, go to. www.sauveartfoundation.org