Safety and security theme for first meeting of Government task force for Jewish life in Sweden

SWEDEN, June 15 - On Tuesday 13 June, the task force for Jewish Life in Sweden held its first meeting. Discussions focused on what the situation looks like today and how living a Jewish life in Sweden can be made easier. More than 30 participants gathered to collaborate and engage in dialogue.

– Efforts to combat antisemitism must be prioritised. The task force, which is led by my State Secretary Johan Stuart, has now held its first meeting with the theme safety and security. They are two of the most important prerequisites for being able to live a Jewish life in Sweden. Working broadly on these issues is essential for making the necessary improvements, says Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

In addition to the task force made up of state secretaries and representatives of three civil society organisations, participants included representatives of county administrative boards, the Swedish Agency for Support to Faith Communities, the Living History Forum, the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention, the Segerstedt Institute and the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions. Representatives from the Swedish Agency for Public Management and the Swedish Police/National Operations Department were invited as speakers.

The next meeting will take place in the second half of 2023. The Government’s task force for Jewish life in Sweden focuses on three areas: raising awareness, increasing the safety of Jews in Sweden and highlighting Jewish culture.