Operation Finally Home Receives Nearly $1 Million from Lowe's for Homes and Modifications for Vets and First Responders
Lowe's Extends Agreement through 2024 to Assist Veterans, First Responders and their Families with Homes and Home Modifications
Lowe's (NYSE:LOW)
Lowe’s and Operation Finally Home have seen first-hand the transformative power that gifting modified and tiny homes can have for deserving veterans.”NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Operation Finally Home is proud to announce its continued partnership with Lowe’s through 2024. Lowe’s has committed to donating nearly $1 million over the next two years for home modifications and transitional housing for military veterans, first responders and their families.
— Joe McFarland, Lowe’s executive vice president of stores
“Lowe’s has been a wonderful partner in supporting our military families, not only with products and funds, but also with hands-on support,” said Rusty Carroll, Operation Finally Home President. “Lowe’s associates attend Operation Finally Home surprises, groundbreakings, Notes of Love and dedications, and show their support for our deserving veterans and first responders and their families. We’re looking forward to partnering with Lowe’s this year to provide home modifications and transitional housing for deserving families who are looking for their forever home.”
Lowe’s first partnered with Operation Finally Home in 2017, providing products and funding for mortgage-free homes built for military families in local communities.
“Lowe’s and Operation Finally Home have seen first-hand the transformative power that gifting modified and tiny homes can have for deserving veterans. We’re proud to continue this partnership, furthering our commitment to provide military members and veterans with safe and affordable housing,” said Joe McFarland, Lowe’s executive vice president of stores, and Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm combat veteran.
Lowe’s has committed more than $4.5 million over the next two years to support its nonprofit military partners. For the 17th consecutive year, Lowe’s was named a Military Friendly Employer in 2023, as well as Top 3 Brand and Bronze Military Employer. To further honor the military, Lowe’s offers programs like differential pay during service, veteran parking and camo vests for associates to wear as a symbol of service.
About Operation Finally Home
Based in New Braunfels, Texas, Operation Finally Home is a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to provide custom-built, mortgage-free homes, transitional housing and home modifications to veterans, first responders and their families. Established in 2005, the organization has completed or is in planning on more than 430 home projects in more than 32 states. Operation Finally Home partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, remodelers, developers, individual contributors and volunteers to help these heroes and their families by addressing one of their most pressing needs – a place to call home. For more information about Operation Finally Home, visit OperationFinallyHome.org, follow @OpFinallyHome on Twitter and find us on Facebook.
About Lowe’s
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.
