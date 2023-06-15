Paper, coatings, rubber, and plastic international expos open in HCM City

VIETNAM, June 15 -

HCM CITY — More than 300 local and foreign exhibitors are displaying their latest products and technologies at four international exhibitions, Paper Vietnam, Rubber and Tyre Vietnam, Coatings Expo Vietnam, and Plastech Vietnam, held in HCM City from June 14 to 16.

The event is taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7, and open to visitors free of charge.

At the opening ceremony on June 14, Ngô Khải Hoàn, deputy director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Industry Agency, emphasised that these exhibitions serve as a valuable platform for domestic and foreign companies to network, fostering the growth of the paint, paper, rubber, and plastic industries in Việt Nam.

It is a meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and relevant agencies to explore co-operation opportunities, expand their markets and gain access to cutting-edge technologies, he said.

The paint, paper, rubber, and plastic industries play a crucial role in supporting the development of various other industries, he said.

“The companies in the industries are expected to make more environment-friendly products to meet market requirements and gain a competitive advantage.”

Nguyễn Bá Vinh, director of the event’s organiser, Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services Co., Ltd, said there is a 60 per cent increase in the number of exhibitors compared to last year.

They include participants from 17 countries and territories.

Coatings Expo Vietnam alone has nearly 170 exhibitors, with a strong presence from India, China, Italy, Turkey, Singapore, Japan, and Korea.

India is the country of honour at the expos, with more than 60 of its companies taking part.

The exhibitions showcase a wide range of machinery, equipment, and products related to the paint, paper, rubber, and plastic industries.

Renowned international brands such as Gambini, Fan Separator, YKC, Forbes Marshall, Omexey, Misung, Epicor, Sanyo, Kumera, Rangolee, Paper Link, Lord, JSC Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant, Teufelberger, and VINAPACO Miza are among the participants.

Throughout the event, leading experts in the industries will host seminars to update exhibitors and visitors on the latest trends and market demands. Additionally, there will be B2B matching and VIP buyer programmes to facilitate networking and partnership opportunities.

Areas showcasing tissue paper, premium coatings, natural rubber sourcing, premium tire, and packaging materials and techologies seek to promote networking at the event.

These activities aim to attract approximately 8,000 domestic and international trade visitors and contribute to the development of MICE (meeting, incentive, convention, exhibition) tourism in the country. — VNS