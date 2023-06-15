Unveiling the First Cannabis Brand Tailored Exclusively for Reggaeton Lovers in a Landmark GCNC Member Collaboration
DENVER, CO, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Engager Global, a Los Angeles-based GCNC Member, announces the launch of Perreito High, a cannabis brand focused on the reggaeton community in Latin America. They have partnered with Futura Farms, a Peruvian Cannabis Product Developer, for the initial release in the Peruvian medical market. The launch event will be taking place at Cannabisalud in Cancun, Mexico.
Perreito High will be the first cannabis brand focused on the reggaeton audience, which is the most popular music genre in Latin America. Additionally, it will be the first American brand to launch in the cannabis market in Peru and also the first one being launched by Engager in South America. They plan to introduce the brand into additional markets in LATAM in late 2023 into early 2024.
Engager Global has been involved in launching many music-genre focused brands in the US, including Heavy Grass, Clown Cannabis and Neon Roots. They have activated these mainly at music festivals and concerts throughout the US and Mexico.
Futura Farms, also a GCNC Member, is focused on product development for the Peruvian medical cannabis market. They have collaborated with various local pharmacies and dispensaries in developing several product categories, such as tinctures, topicals, edibles and vapes. They also operate the Organnical marketplace; a digital platform that allows patients to consult with physicians and acquire their cannabis treatments online from the comfort of their homes.
“We are thrilled to launch Perreito High at Cannabisalud which builds upon the relationship we created with Futura Farms via our membership in GCNC,” states Kieve Huffman, CEO of Engager Global. “We couldn’t be happier to bring our first South American brand to market with Jose Escalante and the entire Futura Farms team.”
Jose Escalante, CEO of Futura Farms adds, “Kieve and the Engager team are experts at launching lifestyle brands throughout the Americas. To be their launch partners for South America is an honor.”
Cannabisalud Founder, Lorena Beltran includes “It’s so amazing to have Perreito High officially launch at our event since this is where the partnership was born when Kieve and Jose met at our last event here in Cancun.”
“This is exactly the type of strategic partnership the GCNC is designed to facilitate, and we are very excited to support Engager Global and Futura Farms with the launch of the internationally focused brand, Perreito High,” said Jill Reddish, Co-Founder of the GCNC.
About Engager Global
Engager Global is a privately held company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. It’s an internationally focused brand incubator and accelerator for cannabis and psychedelic brands. Engager’s team has launched over 60 cannabis brand projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.engagerglobal.com.
About Futura Farms
Futura Farms is focused on product development for the Peruvian medical cannabis market. They have collaborate with various local pharmacies and dispensaries in developing several product categories, such as tinctures, topicals, edibles and vapes. They also operate the Organnical marketplace; a digital platform that allows patients to consult with physicians and acquire their cannabis treatments online from the comfort of their homes. Get additional information at www.futura-farms.com.
About The Global Cannabis Network Collective
Launched in 2020 to answer a need for international connectivity and information sharing, the Global Cannabis Network Collective drives deal flow and industry expansion for experienced business professionals transforming international cannabis trade. In conjunction with world-renowned advisory board members and the GCNC global event network, our members identify the global challenges the cannabis industry faces and create curated contact points to overcome obstacles and drive solutions. Now a part of the Gateway Proven Strategies family, we are growing a network of meaningful deal flow to build a strong and sustainable global cannabis industry. Learn more at www.gcnc.global.
MEDIA CONTACT
Jill Reddish, Chief Marketing Officer, GPS Global
jillreddish@gps.global
Jill Reddish
Perreito High will be the first cannabis brand focused on the reggaeton audience, which is the most popular music genre in Latin America. Additionally, it will be the first American brand to launch in the cannabis market in Peru and also the first one being launched by Engager in South America. They plan to introduce the brand into additional markets in LATAM in late 2023 into early 2024.
Engager Global has been involved in launching many music-genre focused brands in the US, including Heavy Grass, Clown Cannabis and Neon Roots. They have activated these mainly at music festivals and concerts throughout the US and Mexico.
Futura Farms, also a GCNC Member, is focused on product development for the Peruvian medical cannabis market. They have collaborated with various local pharmacies and dispensaries in developing several product categories, such as tinctures, topicals, edibles and vapes. They also operate the Organnical marketplace; a digital platform that allows patients to consult with physicians and acquire their cannabis treatments online from the comfort of their homes.
“We are thrilled to launch Perreito High at Cannabisalud which builds upon the relationship we created with Futura Farms via our membership in GCNC,” states Kieve Huffman, CEO of Engager Global. “We couldn’t be happier to bring our first South American brand to market with Jose Escalante and the entire Futura Farms team.”
Jose Escalante, CEO of Futura Farms adds, “Kieve and the Engager team are experts at launching lifestyle brands throughout the Americas. To be their launch partners for South America is an honor.”
Cannabisalud Founder, Lorena Beltran includes “It’s so amazing to have Perreito High officially launch at our event since this is where the partnership was born when Kieve and Jose met at our last event here in Cancun.”
“This is exactly the type of strategic partnership the GCNC is designed to facilitate, and we are very excited to support Engager Global and Futura Farms with the launch of the internationally focused brand, Perreito High,” said Jill Reddish, Co-Founder of the GCNC.
About Engager Global
Engager Global is a privately held company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. It’s an internationally focused brand incubator and accelerator for cannabis and psychedelic brands. Engager’s team has launched over 60 cannabis brand projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.engagerglobal.com.
About Futura Farms
Futura Farms is focused on product development for the Peruvian medical cannabis market. They have collaborate with various local pharmacies and dispensaries in developing several product categories, such as tinctures, topicals, edibles and vapes. They also operate the Organnical marketplace; a digital platform that allows patients to consult with physicians and acquire their cannabis treatments online from the comfort of their homes. Get additional information at www.futura-farms.com.
About The Global Cannabis Network Collective
Launched in 2020 to answer a need for international connectivity and information sharing, the Global Cannabis Network Collective drives deal flow and industry expansion for experienced business professionals transforming international cannabis trade. In conjunction with world-renowned advisory board members and the GCNC global event network, our members identify the global challenges the cannabis industry faces and create curated contact points to overcome obstacles and drive solutions. Now a part of the Gateway Proven Strategies family, we are growing a network of meaningful deal flow to build a strong and sustainable global cannabis industry. Learn more at www.gcnc.global.
MEDIA CONTACT
Jill Reddish, Chief Marketing Officer, GPS Global
jillreddish@gps.global
Jill Reddish
GCNC
+1 903-771-6182
email us here