Sun Theory and Dialed In Unite: Merging Strengths to Bring Premium Products to More Patients and Consumers
The merger will create a new industry leader, providing a diverse range of high-quality products to consumers across Colorado and beyondDENVER, CO, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun Theory, the leading vertically-integrated cannabis company based in Denver, Colorado, is proud to announce the acquisition of Dialed In, a renowned Colorado-based producer of premium rosin gummies and liquid gummies. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Sun Theory, enabling the company to expand its product offerings and reach more customers and patients with the inclusion of Dialed In's best-selling rosin gummies.
Sun Theory has earned a reputation for delivering top-tier cannabis products to its customers. With eight retail locations across Colorado - branded RootsRx, 3D Salida and Durango Rec Room - and the well-established Evergreen Naturals cultivation facility in the San Luis Valley, Sun Theory has consistently provided a premium experience to cannabis enthusiasts.
Dialed In has made a significant impact in the cannabis industry with their award-winning rosin gummies. These top-selling gummies stand out for their use of high-quality, solventless, full-spectrum rosin and top-notch ingredients, ensuring a delightful taste, flavor, and mouthfeel. Their dedication to a transparent supply chain and cultivar-specific edibles has garnered widespread recognition and numerous awards, earning them a spot in over 550 stores across Colorado.
Connor Oman, Co-Founder & CEO of Sun Theory, commented on the acquisition, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Dialed In to the Sun Theory family. This partnership not only bolsters our commitment to delivering premium cannabis products to our customers but also cements our reputation as a top-tier cannabis company in Colorado and beyond. United, we're poised with greater strength and precision to steer through the dynamic shifts of the cannabis sector."
Jason Manegold, Founder & CEO of Dialed In, also shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "At Dialed In, our commitment has always been to deliver the highest quality rosin gummies to our customers. We see how becoming part of Sun Theory expands our reach and serves a broader audience with products that showcase the true essence of cannabis. Sun Theory shares our values and dedication to quality and our customers, making it a perfect match for both companies."
Consumers can expect to find Dialed In Gummies in even more stores, catering to both recreational and medical users, with dosage options to suit various preferences.
Dialed In has earned widespread acclaim for its exceptional rosin gummies, which are now set to become an integral part of Sun Theory's product portfolio. These rosin gummies are available in two dosage options catering to different preferences and needs, with a tantalizing array of 32 delicious flavors.
Furthermore, Dialed In's Live Rosin Simple Syrups, offered in vegan formulations, have also gained a loyal following. These liquid gummies come in two potency levels: 100mg per bottle for recreational users and 500mg per bottle for medical users, providing a convenient and customizable way to enjoy cannabis-infused beverages.
With the completion of Sun Theory’s acquisition of Dialed In, together, they will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional cannabis products while upholding their commitment to quality and transparency in the supply chain.
About Sun Theory:
Sun Theory is a premier vertically-integrated cannabis company based in Colorado's San Luis Valley. With eight cannabis retail locations across Colorado and the Evergreen Naturals cultivation facility in Salida, Sun Theory offers top-tier cannabis products to its customers, ensuring a memorable and premium cannabis experience.
About Dialed In:
Dialed In is an acclaimed Colorado-based cannabis producer known for its premium rosin gummies and liquid gummies. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and cultivar-specific edibles, Dialed In has gained recognition for its dedication to transparency and excellence in the cannabis industry. Learn more at www.dialedingummies.com
