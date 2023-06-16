Sugar Sugar™ Breaks into California with Los Angeles Deal

Sugar Sugar's first Los Angeles location is set for busy and rapidly changing DTLA

An Agreement For Downtown Los Angeles Will Very Soon Bring the Sugaring Hair Removal Buzz Concept to California

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Sugar, the franchising disruptor in sugaring hair removal, airbrush tanning and vegan facials - and the darling of clean beauty - continues its incredible push across the United States. With a development goal of 500 units thriving in the next 10 years, Sugar Sugar has set its sights on a massive California clean beauty opportunity.

Sugar Sugar is bravely going where so many other franchises won't because of its simple unit economics. Sugar Sugar's well-built systems and low cost of entry make it a wise decision for prospective entrepreneurs within the state of California. Low cost of goods sold, a simple process and refined systems have industry professionals and media lauding the brand.

“We didn't start our business to be a franchise. We cultivated it as owner operators - to be a business that could provide for our family,” says Aimee Blake, founder of Sugar Sugar. “We see the business from the inside. We see it from the perspective of the owners. They are running their own Sugar Sugar studios. Not seeing it as an investment or 'an opportunity to sell units' has allowed us to build the solutions necessary to drive sustainability.

“I am so excited to bring Sugar Sugar to DTLA, “says Debby Berry, a former New York Corporate Attorney turned clean beauty entrepreneur. “In addition to the brand’s well-curated service offerings, accessibility and exclusive product line, I chose Sugar Sugar because of its all-natural approach to beauty/wellness and the authenticity of founders Wil and Aimee. They have been both meticulous and creative in building a solid foundation for an outstanding emerging brand.”

“California was and is a 'no-brainer' for Sugar Sugar,” says Blake. The Southern California client is who we are. She/he is a label reader and expects more from her/his beauty services. I was that client. Honestly, we see a number of Southern California clients already in Scottsdale, if you can believe that.”

Blake continued, “We will continue to build systems and refine our offerings within sugar waxing (sugaring), organic spray tan and natural facials/skincare products. We have changed the landscape in one of the nation’s most competitive markets, (Scottsdale) over the last ten years. Strategically we see Los Angeles as a like-minded city. The Downtown LA market is a community in a big city.”

“I wanted a business that I could share with my 23 year-old daughter and that would vibe with the character of our DTLA neighborhood”, says Berry. “As this community builds back from pandemic days, the spirit is upbeat, innovative and supportive. Cue Sugar Sugar - the perfect fit!”

Sugar Sugar is closing in on fifty agreements, with a very large number of candidates in the pipeline. The brand's amazing culture, content and systems are why more entrepreneurs are teeming to invest in Sugar Sugar’s proven business model, thus achieving their entrepreneurial dreams as a small business owner.

