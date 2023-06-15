Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) Receives $50,000 Grant from The Hartford

Three individuals posing together

Madeleine-Camille Preuninger (left) and Salma Ellabany (center) are surprised by two-time Paralympian Dana Mathewson with their own custom-fit wheelchair tennis sports chair thanks to a grant from The Hartford

Company surprises local athletes with custom-fit sports equipment

JTCC is extremely grateful for the support from The Hartford and Move United that has enabled our wheelchair tennis program to sustain its impressive growth over the past few years”
— JTCC’s Head of Wheelchair Tennis Gabby Hesse
COLLEGE PARK, MD, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JTCC, a non-profit organization based in College Park, MD, hosted an “Inclusion Day” Wednesday afternoon, dedicated to unveiling nine wheelchairs purchased by JTCC with a recently awarded $50,000 grant from The Hartford.

Dana Mathewson, two-time Paralympian and the #1 Female Wheelchair Tennis Player in the United States, led a tennis clinic and participated in a meet and greet with attendees. Mathewson and The Hartford also surprised two local JTCC wheelchair tennis players, 8-year-old Salma Ellabany and 32-year-old Madeleine-Camille Preuninger, with custom-fit Top End Pro Tennis Chairs, which will improve their experience on the tennis court and allow them to participate in tennis more frequently with their friends and family.

The $50,000 grant enabled JTCC, a member of the Move United network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment to support the organization’s expansion of their wheelchair tennis program run in partnership with MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital, which benefits youth and adults with physical disabilities.

“JTCC is extremely grateful for the support from The Hartford and Move United that has enabled our wheelchair tennis program to sustain its impressive growth over the past few years,” says JTCC’s Head of Wheelchair Tennis, Gabby Hesse. “The addition of nine new program chairs, a storage shed to protect the equipment and funding for coaching and court fees to allow us to continue to offer the program at no cost to our athletes will have a dramatic impact on our program for years to come.”

