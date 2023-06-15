Adhera Health and Universidad Veracruzana Announce Partnership in a Clinical Study to Improve Health in Type 2 Diabetes
Universidad Veracruzana, one of Mexico’s largest higher education institutions, is the first site for Adhera® Fatigue Digital Program in Type 2 DiabetesSANTA CRUZ, CA, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhera Health, a groundbreaking adaptive self-management technology company, announced today that it has signed an agreement to conduct a clinical study to evaluate the efficacy of the Adhera® Fatigue Digital Program for patients with type 2 diabetes with Universidad Veracruzana (UV) Institute of Health Sciences in Mexico. The clinical study, expected to commence in the Summer of 2023, will be performed in an outpatient setting in patients undergoing treatment for Type 2 diabetes. The study objective is to further validate the Adhera Fatigue Digital Program’s capabilities to improve the self-management of people with Type 2 diabetes and thus their glycemic control, in a non-invasive manner.
“We are excited and believe the agreement with Universidad Veracruzana (UV) demonstrates the growing interest in addressing chronic condition-related fatigue, which traditional Type 2 diabetes interventions have neglected,” said Ricardo C. Berrios, Chief Executive Officer of Adhera Health. “The Adhera Fatigue Digital Program is built on a single platform with a transdiagnostic design for multiple chronic conditions, which we believe increases its potential positive clinical impact as well as commercial appeal since it can tailor transdiagnostic interventions to a particular disease or set of diseases.”
"The Institute of Health Sciences of the Universidad Veracruzana aims to carry out research that addresses health system concerns and public health issues while making a global impact. The Adhera Caring Digital Program has significant potential to transform the self-management of people with Type 2 diabetes," commented MSc Oscar Eduardo Rodriguez Montes, principal investigator and currently Ph.D. Student from Universidad Veracruzana (UV).
About the Adhera Fatigue Digital Program Clinical Study
The clinical study will be conducted in three of the main health centers in the city of Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico.
The Adhera Fatigue Digital Program is designed to support chronic condition-related fatigue as a core element in patient self-management to improve patient health outcomes. It is a non-invasive, mobile-based digital intervention providing diabetes educational content, personalized motivational messages, and self-management tools, leveraging objective data from wearables and other sensors and patient-reported outcomes. All this data is processed through the Adhera Health AI-driven Health Recommender System which generates personalized interventions and recommendations for the program users.
The Adhera Fatigue Digital Program clinical study complements another diabetes study Adhera Health is conducting that addresses the emotional and self-management support of family caregivers of children with type 1 diabetes. For more on this study - https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05483803
About Adhera Health
Adhera Health is a Santa Cruz, California-based company leveraging the forefront of research in behavioral science combined with an advanced personalization technology platform to create digital and human solutions that empower people with chronic conditions to achieve long-lasting positive personal health outcomes, both physical and mental. Adhera Health's solutions are based on real-world evidence that has been validated in peer-reviewed scientific journals and is implemented in multiple global customers, including Fortune 500 and small and medium-sized health systems.
Shannon McGinley
Adhera Health
+1 408-829-7221
smcginley@adherahealth.com