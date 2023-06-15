MDC invites the public to community conservation funding workshop in Columbia July 18

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites community leaders, volunteers, and staff who have an interest in community forestry and other conservation practices in their town to a workshop on funding conservation projects in communities. This workshop will be held July 18 from 1-3 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Columbia.

MDC supports healthy conservation practices such as tree planting, removal of invasive plants, establishing native plants, and more. Because of MDC’s dedication to community conservation, funding has been made available to qualifying communities who propose projects that support good conservation practices. This workshop will guide participants through the process to apply for and receive MDC funding for conservation projects at schools, parks, campuses, neighborhoods, and along city streets.

This workshop will be limited to 30 people, and registration is required. To register, email MDC Community Forester, Ann Koenig at ann.koenig@mdc.mo.gov. Participants will meet in Room C of the ARC, which is located at 1701 W Ash Street in Columbia.