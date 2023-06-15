FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 15, 2023

Judge Yolanda L. Curtin named administrative judge for the third judicial circuit

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader named Judge Yolanda L. Curtin as circuit administrative judge for the third judicial circuit. The third judicial circuit includes the circuit courts for Baltimore and Harford Counties. Judge Curtin was named county administrative judge of the Circuit Court for Harford County in March of 2022 by then-Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty. Her appointment as circuit administrative judge begins on June 19, 2023, when current Chief, Circuit Administrative, and County Administrative Judge Ruth Ann Jakubowski, Third Judicial Circuit, steps down from her circuit administrative judge duties.

“Judge Curtin has done an outstanding job as Harford County’s administrative judge over the last year,” said Chief Justice Fader. “I look forward to her continued leadership and efforts toward our shared mission to provide fair, efficient, and effective justice for all.”

“I am grateful and humbled to be recognized and appointed by Chief Justice Fader for this position and responsibilities,” said Judge Curtin. “I look forward to this opportunity to continue to serve the people of Harford and Baltimore counties in this capacity and to the opportunity to collaborate more closely with incoming Administrative Judge Dennis Robinson and my colleagues in Baltimore County.”

