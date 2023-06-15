Community Housing Innovations Hosted its Inaugural Homeownership Expo

Ron Abad, CEO Homeownership Staff (L-R: Yanique Bowley - Homeownership Counselor, Arsenia Stevens - Intake Coordinator, Diamond Lopez - Housing Retention Counselor, Indhia Marin - Homeownership Counselor) Tiffany Kilpatrick - Director Homeownership & Housing Retention

This year's Homeownership Expo successfully empowered attendees to take the next step toward homeownership

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Housing Innovations hosted their inaugural Homeownership Expo on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm at the Melville Marriott located at 1350 Walt Whitman Road in Melville, NY. This year’s Homeownership Expo empowered over 100 attendees to take the next step in their homeownership journey and gave them the tools needed to be successful.

“The overwhelming response to our first CHI Homeownership Expo was vital in informing and educating potential home buyers on what resources are available to help them through the process, and that they are not alone,” said Ron Abad, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Community Housing Innovations. “CHI is committed to helping others develop a plan of action to achieve the dream of owning their own home!”

Attendees had the opportunity to interact directly with lenders, realtors, community partners, and nonprofit organizations. In addition, attendees also had the opportunity to attend a panel discussion on affordable homeownership as well as a presentation on Homebuyer Grant Programs. Vendors at this year’s event included Admire Construction, Bank of America, Charles Rutenberg Realty, Citibank, Citizens Bank, DREAM Homes, Emigrant Bank, First Republic Bank, Guaranteed Rate, Keller Williams Prestige Properties, KeyBank, M&T Bank, NYS Department of Public Services, ReMax, Ridgewood Savings Bank, and SONMYA.

“I had one couple come and she started crying,” said Martha Abrams, VP at Citibank. “She is so happy that she is starting on her journey to becoming a homeowner. They have a two-year-old and feel they are ready. She said she really got inspired by hearing everyone on the panel. Meeting people like this warms my heart!”

“The Community Housing Innovations Homeownership Expo was just what I needed to feel confident in taking the next steps in my new homeownership process,” said attendee Chyna R. Hill. “Everyone I came in contact with was kind and knowledgeable in their area of expertise. I look forward to embarking on this journey knowing I have the support of Community Housing Innovations."

In celebration of June being National Homeownership Month, Community Housing Innovations is hosting a virtual First Time Homebuyers Orientation webinar on Thursday, June 22nd from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm. The orientation will cover Fair Housing Laws, CHI’s Grant Program, and the application process. A mortgage banker will explain the components of a mortgage and the mortgage pre-approval process, while a realtor will provide information and tips on how to be successful in your home search. For more information and to register for this webinar, please visit www.communityhousing.org/services/homeownership.

This year’s Homeownership Expo was sponsored by Emigrant Bank, Guaranteed Rate, KeyBank, and M&T Bank. To learn more about this year’s event and how Community Housing Innovations can help, please contact (914) 595-0992 or email intake@communityhousing.org.

About Community Housing Innovations.: Community Housing Innovations (CHI) is a not-for-profit housing and human services organization founded in 1991 that serves Westchester, Long Island, Hudson Valley, and New York City. CHI’s mission is to provide housing and human services that support social and economic independence. To learn more about CHI, please visit their website at www.communityhousing.org.