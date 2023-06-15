Fireline Science Partners with Viam to Provide Robotics Projects for Programming Curriculum with Incarcerated Women
TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireline Science, a technology startup championing digital learning accessibility for marginalized groups and learners, has embarked on a new technical partnership with Viam. Fireline Science is adding an innovative and engaging robotics project to their existing Python programming curriculum for the women enrolled in the Televerde Foundation's skills initiative at Arizona's State Prison. This innovative approach empowers learners to witness the tangible outcomes of their coding efforts as they deploy and monitor their code running on a physical robot via Viam’s modern robotics platform and Python SDK.
Collin Sellman, Fireline Science’s CEO said, "We are very excited to be partnering with Viam to bring this new project to our students in the Arizona State Prison. This is a great example of how new and pragmatic technology approaches can bridge the digital divide for students regardless of where they live or if they have reliable access to the internet. We plan to expand this program to the K12 schools we work with who are seeking solutions for the digital homework gap in order to bolster STEM education for all students."
Hazal Mestci, Developer Advocate at Viam, shares, “Everyone at Viam is passionate about making it easy for anyone to build and work with robots, whether you’re a complete beginner or seasoned professional. It’s an especially exciting time to enter the world of robotics, and we’re honored to help students of all backgrounds get started on their robotics journey.”
“The Fireline Science partnership with Viam further enhances our abilities to provide digital training and learning experiences for justice-involved women,” said Michelle Cirocco, executive director, Televerde Foundation. “The robotics project transforms theoretical concepts into concrete skills, fostering a sense of accomplishment and possibility. We believe projects like this can be a tool for empowerment, demonstrating the untapped potential within these women and sparking their curiosity in the vast world of technology.”
About Fireline Science LLC: Fireline Science is a technology start-up that focuses on leveraging innovative technologies and solutions to make effective digital learning experiences more accessible to unconnected communities and students. The company received partial funding for its technology through a grant from the National Science Foundation. For more information, contact info@firelinescience.com
About Viam: Viam is a robotics software platform that supports every step of your robot development lifecycle. For robotics companies, engineers, and enthusiasts alike, Viam makes it easy to turn great ideas into production-ready robots. By making robotics more accessible, Viam is empowering a new generation of companies and people to build robotic products and services that will meaningfully improve our world. Learn more and get started at www.viam.com.
About Televerde Foundation: Televerde Foundation’s mission is to provide currently and formerly incarcerated women with the personal and professional development programs necessary to successfully join and advance in the global workforce. Our approach inspires creativity, imagination, self-confidence, and social skills while addressing issues that cause recidivism. We enable women to break the generational cycle of poverty and incarceration by becoming positive role models to change the lives of future generations and build stronger communities. Learn more: https://www.televerdefoundation.org/.
