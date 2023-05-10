Fireline Science Partners with ASU AZNext and Televerde Foundation to Teach Python Programming to Incarcerated Women
Fireline Science Partners with ASU's AZNext Program and the Televerde Foundation to Provide Python Programming Curriculum to Incarcerated WomenTEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireline Science, a technology startup committed to expanding access to innovative digital learning experiences for underserved communities and students, has partnered with Arizona State University's (ASU) AZNext program and the Televerde Foundation to offer Python programming courses to women in Arizona's State Prison. Through its Tuneni learning platform, Fireline Science will provide interactive Python course content, offering a comprehensive learning experience that is accessible even without internet access. This program will also mark the first implementation of Fireline Science's new AI-driven student feedback system, which offers personalized AI assistance on and offline.
Sean Schaefer, Fireline Science’s CTO said, "We are excited to collaborate with ASU and the Televerde Foundation to leverage technology to provide new opportunities for students who lack traditional or reliable access to the internet."
“The Fireline Science partnership with Arizona State University’s AZNext program further enhances our abilities to provide digital training and learning experiences for justice-involved women,” said Michelle Cirocco, executive director, Televerde Foundation. “Each element of the programming curriculum is designed to enable women to realize their full potential as they enter the global workforce upon release."
About Fireline Science LLC:
Fireline Science is a technology start-up that focuses on leveraging innovative technologies and solutions to make effective digital learning experiences more accessible to unconnected communities and students. The company received partial funding for its technology through a grant from the National Science Foundation. For more information, contact info@firelinescience.com
About AZNext:
Arizona State University’s AZNext Program is a public-private partnership, funded by grants from the U.S Department of Labor designed to create a bold, innovative, and sustaining workforce development ecosystem that addresses the need for more skilled workers in IT, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing roles. A groundbreaking collaboration between the W. P. Carey School of Business, Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, and New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences, AZNext brings together employers, workforce development networks, economic development organizations, and industry partnerships to develop work skills training programs. Learn more: https://aznext.pipelineaz.com/
About Televerde Foundation:
Televerde Foundation’s mission is to provide currently and formerly incarcerated women with the personal and professional development programs necessary to successfully join and advance in the global workforce. Our approach inspires creativity, imagination, self-confidence, and social skills while addressing issues that cause recidivism. We enable women to break the generational cycle of poverty and incarceration by becoming positive role models to change the lives of future generations and build stronger communities. Learn more: https://www.televerdefoundation.org/.
Sean Schaefer
Fireline Science LLC
info@firelinescience.com