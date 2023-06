St. Albans // MV crash in Georgia

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2003370

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/11/23 @ 16:49 hours

STREET: Ethan Allen HWY (US 7)

TOWN: Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: # 3393

WEATHER: Clear, Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry asphalt

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Doreen Slusser

AGE: 69

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Acadia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Undercarriage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NMC via Amcare

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Joshua Mayer

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: None

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: A state trooper and members of Georgia FD and AMCare responded to the above location for a MV crash with minor injury. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling NB on Ethan Allen HWY (US 7) when it came upon vehicle #2 stopped with the left turn signal activated. Operator #2 was waiting for SB traffic to clear so he could turn into a driveway located on the west side of the road. Operator #1 was unable to stop so she intentionally drove vehicle #1 off the east side of the road and into a ditch. Operator #1 was transported from the scene to NMC for possible minor injuries. Neither of her two passengers were injured.