$500,000 POWERBALL DOUBLE PLAY WINNER IN LOUDON

LOUDON – Congrats to a lucky Powerball Double Play winner in Loudon, who won an incredible half-million dollars last night, June 14, 2023.

The player won the prize by adding Double Play to their Powerball play and matching five of five balls in the Double Play drawing held after the Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Rocky Top Market, 12501 Hwy. 72 North in Loudon.

For an extra $1 per play, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

