TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2023, to act on these bills.

SB 2500 – Appropriations

SB 2502 – Implementing the 2023-2024 General Appropriations Act

SB 2504 – Collective Bargaining

SB 2506 – Capitol Complex

SB 2510 – Health

HB 5101 – Education

HB 5303 – Biomedical Research

