TAMPA BAY INNOVATION CENTER ANNOUNCES SUBLEASE WITH POINT CHAUD FLORIDA

New café coming to ARK Innovation Center

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tampa Bay Innovation Center, a tech hub for startups, is excited to announce that Point Chaud Coffee & Crepes (Point Chaud), a creperie with gourmet Lavazza coffee, has signed a sublease for space at 1101 4th Street South, St. Petersburg. The location will soon be home to the new ARK Innovation Center which will house tech startups and innovation partners in a purpose-built 45,000 square foot facility.

“Point Chaud is proud to announce its first location in Florida,” said Mourad Kacimi, partner, Point Chaud Florida. “We are happy to partner with the Tampa Bay Innovation Center to bring this concept to St. Petersburg and the surrounding community”. The new café expects that it will be open from 7 am to 7 pm every day. It will also feature an outdoor patio and free Wi-Fi for guests.

The café was intentionally designed as a place to provide collaboration among business leaders, innovators, founders, and citizens of the community. “Point Chaud will be an excellent addition that will provide a nice amenity to our clients and neighbors,“ stated Tonya Elmore, president & CEO of the Tampa Bay Innovation Center.

The new creperie has been delighting crepe lovers since 2005. Since inception Point Chaud has grown into several locations in Washington D.C. and Maryland. St. Petersburg will be its first expansion into Florida. The café will serve its signature crepes and gourmet Lavazza coffee, as well as salads, paninis, quiches, and gelato. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are on the menu. Point Chaud also provides catering for business and corporate events.

The ARK Innovation Center, currently under construction, will be a state-of-the-art facility that houses the Tampa Bay Innovation Center which will have offices, innovation labs, meeting rooms, and event spaces for startups, researchers, and investors. The center aims to foster collaboration and innovation in various fields such as robotics, AI, energy storage, health care and education. The Tampa Bay Innovation Center has 6,500 square feet available for sublease that requires build-out for Innovation Partners. Interested parties should contact 727-547-7340.

About Point Chaud Florida

Point Chaud Coffee & Crepes is a well-established restaurant chain with three locations in the Washington D.C. and Maryland areas. Since 2005, Point Chaud has delighted customers with its irresistible sweet and savory crepes, paninis, quiches, salads, gelato and gourmet Lavazza coffee. With commitment to quality and innovation, Point Chaud has cultivated a loyal following of crepe enthusiasts who appreciate the culinary excellence and warm hospitality provided by the brand.

About Tampa Bay Innovation Center:

Tampa Bay Innovation Center (TBIC) supports entrepreneurial success, fosters the creation of high-tech jobs, and develops new sources of technology and manufacturing capabilities by nurturing early-stage ventures as they grow and launch their products into the marketplace. The Innovation Center offers programs that are tailored to the innovator/entrepreneur and provides guidance in market research, business formation, product & technology planning, commercialization, and organizational growth & leadership.

The Tampa Bay Innovation Center, the Federal Economic Development Administration, Pinellas County, and the City of St. Petersburg are collectively establishing a purpose-built 45,000 sq. ft. startup incubator facility in the St. Pete Innovation District. ARK Invest has partnered with TBIC to be the title sponsor for this facility, now designated as ARK Innovation Center. Anticipated opening date is on or before October 1, 2023.

