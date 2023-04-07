THE TAMPA BAY INNOVATION CENTER WRAPS-UP ITS CLIMATE TECH PROGRAM WITH A SHOWCASE EVENT

Tampa Bay Innovation Center New ARK Innovation Center Building in South ST. Pete

Presenting cohort of eight innovative companies tackling some of the most pressing challenges for resiliency and sustainability on April 24th

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 24th, the Tampa Bay Innovation Center (TBIC), an early-stage tech incubator and accelerator, will host a showcase event featuring the eight companies that participated in its most recent climate tech accelerator program. The 12-week program, which kicked off in mid-January, consisted of weekly workshops, one-on-one mentoring, and rigorous customer research. The program helps the participating founders and their teams refine their product and go-to-market strategy.

The event, which will be held at The Birchwood - St. Petersburg on 4/24 starting at 5:30 pm, will feature a presentation by each of the climate tech companies, followed by a Q&A session from a panel of venture experts. These experts include Andreas Calabrese with Tampa Bay Ventures, Benjamin Patz with DeepWork Capital, Candice Rezvanian of Legible, and Joy Randels with The Prowess Group.

Preceding the presentations will be an update on the progress of The Tampa Bay Innovation Center’s new building in St. Pete and a welcome keynote address from the building’s title sponsor Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest. In addition to the team at ARK Invest, the climate tech accelerator program received support from Duke Energy, PODS Moving and Storage, and our community of expert guest speakers and mentors.

Tampa Bay Innovation Center program graduates include:

• Building Lens - HVAC system management platform for commercial buildings

• Get Green – team engagement app to promote employee sustainability programs

• Hago Energetics - system for converting waste (agriculture or municipal) into premium-grade hydrogen gas

• Haylon Technologies – battery agnostic power management system for everything from drones to microgrids

• Connex2X - connecting smart city & smart highway systems to legacy vehicles

• Laminar Scientific - converting wave energy to electricity for powering remote grids

• TEKMARA - AgTech platform for sustainable modular farming in marine environments

• Zero Circle - ESG reporting platform for tracking supply chain vendors

Potential partners, customers, investors, and members of the business community can request to attend the event by registering at https://bit.ly/tbicshowcase .

Thirty-two companies have participated in the program since its inception in late 2019. You can view all of TBIC’s accelerator alumni companies on their YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/az4W5RN3JEo.

About Tampa Bay Innovation Center:

Tampa Bay Innovation Center supports entrepreneurial success, fosters the creation of high-tech jobs, and develops new sources of technology and manufacturing capabilities by nurturing early-stage ventures as they grow and launch their products into the marketplace. The Innovation Center offers programs that are tailored to the innovator/entrepreneur and provides guidance in market research, business formation, product & technology planning, commercialization, and organizational growth & leadership.

In February, the Tampa Bay Innovation Center began construction of a purpose-built 45,000 sq. ft. startup incubator facility in the St. Pete Innovation District. In October of last year, it was announced that Ark Investment Management would be the title sponsor for this facility and will collaborate with TBIC to focus on platforms of innovation, including data analytics, robotics, artificial intelligence, energy storage, and blockchain technology.

Follow Tampa Bay Innovation Center on Twitter and Instagram, @tbinnovates, and on LinkedIn, www.linkedin.com/company/2556307 for updates and future events.

###

