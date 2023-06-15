Stoneyard.com Enhances Installer Search to Connect Customers with Qualified Stone Veneer Masons
Stoneyard.com launched an enhanced installer search feature to help customers find qualified masons who specialize in the installation of natural stone veneers.
Stoneyard.com, a leading provider of natural thin stone veneer products based in Littleton, MA, has recently launched an enhanced installer search feature on its website. This new tool is designed to help customers find qualified and experienced masons who specialize in the installation of high-quality natural thin stone veneers.
— David Croteau, Co-Founder
The company's co-founder, David Croteau, emphasized that finding skilled masons who are knowledgeable about natural thin stone veneer installation can be challenging for homeowners, builders, architects and designers alike.
With this new resource available on their website at no cost to users, Stoneyard.com aims to make it easier for customers to connect with reliable professionals who can install their products with precision and expertise.
On the locator, you will find masons who are Stoneyard certified installers. These certified installers possess the necessary skills and knowledge required to ensure that every project meets or exceeds industry standards for quality craftsmanship.
“I’ve been a stonemason for 30 years and I personally teach our Thin Veneer certified installer course,” said Croteau, “This training keeps installers up-to-date on the latest techniques and tools, and how to avoid mistakes such as not using Air & Water Barrier on exterior applications.”
Stoneyard.com offers a wide range of natural thin stone veneer cut from real New England fieldstone, granite, and quartzite. The lightweight yet durable thin veneer provides easy installation without compromising on quality or aesthetics.
Whether it's a fireplace surround, accent wall or exterior facade project you're planning; Stoneyard.com encourages customers to take advantage of their installer search tool when looking for qualified professionals. By working with certified installers from Stoneyard.com, homeowners and professionals can achieve stunning results that will last for years to come while enjoying peace of mind knowing they are working with experts in the field.
