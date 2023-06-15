Stoneyard.com Enhances Installer Search to Connect Customers with Qualified Stone Veneer Masons

Home Siding with Boston Blend® Stone Veneer Stoneyard Boston Blend Natural Stone Veneer How to find a qualified stone installer

Stoneyard.com launched an enhanced installer search feature to help customers find qualified masons who specialize in the installation of natural stone veneers.

I’ve been a stonemason for 30 years and I personally teach our Thin Veneer certified installer course to keep installers up-to-date on the latest techniques and tools and avoid mistakes.” — David Croteau, Co-Founder