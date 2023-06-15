MGTO attends the Work Meeting of the Tourism Marketing Organization of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in Hong Kong and leads a trade delegation to join International Travel Expo Hong Kong

MACAU, June 15 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province and Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) jointly convened the 83rd Work Meeting of the Tourism Marketing Organization of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in Hong Kong today (15 June) to exchange the latest market outlook in the three destinations, deepen regional cooperation and discuss joint tourism promotional projects to roll out.

MGTO also leads a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to participate in the 37th International Travel Expo Hong Kong and the 18th MICE Travel Expo, an effective business networking platform where they can promote the latest travel information about Macao as a leisure and business travel destination to overseas buyers, travel trade, corporate clients and the public.

Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao together promote multi-destination travel

MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong, Director General of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, Li Bin, and HKTB Executive Director Dane Cheng, joined the Meeting together with other attendees to conclude the progress of marketing collaborations among the three destinations in 2022. They also discussed marketing initiatives for the latter half of 2023, such as multi-destination highlight tours and launch of promotional videos about cultural tourism in the Greater Bay Area.

The Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, HKTB and MGTO established the Tourism Marketing Organization of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in 1993 to actively push forward their work plans, enhance communication and cooperation, share their strengths and resources, as well as brand the three places as one regional destination. In 2008, the Organization put the system of chairmanship rotation into force.

Leading a travel trade delegation to join International Travel Expo Hong Kong

The 37th International Travel Expo Hong Kong and the 18th MICE Travel Expo are held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 15 – 18 June. MGTO leads the delegates of over 30 enterprises including hotels, ground-transfer travel agents, transportation companies, tourist attractions and project planners to promote Macao as a leisure and business travel destination. MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong and other officials attended the opening ceremony of the International Travel Expo Hong Kong today (15 June).

Themed as “Experience Macao Unlimited” this year, Macao’s booth brings to life the design concept of “Gathering at Dusk in Senado Square” coupled with LED wall and the miniature of the city’s Portuguese architecture. Spectators can get immersed in the like of the Sino-Portuguese aroma that permeates the outdoor cafés at Senado Square.

Macao travel packages on sale attract visitors

On Consumer Days at the Expo, 17 and 18 June, a variety of Macao travel packages and products will be on sale at Macao’s booth to spark people’s intention to visit Macao. Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK will also be there to greet Expo visitors and attract crowds, extending the city’s warm hospitality. Spectators can play an interactive game at the booth and follow MGTO on social media in exchange for souvenirs. Travel seminars will be held on site to share Macao’s colorful “tourism +” and latest travel tips with visitors.

MGTO continues to join hands with the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province and Hong Kong Tourism Board in promoting the tourism resources of the Greater Bay Area through setting up collaborative booths at the Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo, International Travel Expo Hong Kong and China (Guangdong) International Tourism Industry Expo. The Office also partners with Macao’s travel trade to join the Guangzhou International Travel Fair, China (Guangdong) International Tourism Industry Expo and International Travel Expo Hong Kong, seizing the opportunities to spotlight the new travel experiences offered by Macao and expand the cooperation network with the tourism sector at large.