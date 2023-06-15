Macao-Hengqin promotes MICE and economic & trade opportunities during “Macao Week”, resulting in over 100 business talks

MACAU, June 15 - Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organised the “Qingdao-Macao MICE, Trade and Investment Promotion Seminar” today (June 9th), taking the opportunity of the “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao” to promote Macao’s MICE and investment business environment, the Sino-Lusophone platform and the Guangdong-Macao In-Deepth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to businessmen in Qingdao. The event will also enable Macao enterprises to grasp the cutting-edge investment trends and MICE advantages in Qingdao. Ms. Li Suman, Vice Chairperson of Qingdao CPPCC, Mr. Vincent U , President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Mr. Yan Xiaofeng, Deputy Director of the Office of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs of Qingdao Municipal People’s Government, Mr. Yu Hao, Deputy Director of Qingdao Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Ms. Tang Xuyan, Vice President of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Qingdao Branch, Mr. Zhang Weifeng, Chief of Investment Promotion Division of the Economic Development Department of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and Mr. Vic Lam, Chief of Culture, Tourism, MICE and Trade Division of the same Economic Development Department attended the event.

The event attracted over 150 representatives from enterprises in Qingdao and Macao, and over 100 business meetings were arranged between 40 Macao enterprises and 110 enterprises in Qingdao, covering retail and wholesale, wine trading, catering, e-commerce, cultural tourism and MICE. Some wine trading enterprises reached batch transaction deals on site.

Strengthening regional economic and trade cooperation

The Vice Chairperson of Qingdao CPCCC, Ms. Li Suman, pointed out that Qingdao and Macao have great potential for cooperation in the areas of MICE, tourism, trade and marine resources, etc. The trade volume between Qingdao and Macao reached US$70.89 million in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 60%, and as of the first quarter of this year, seven enterprises in Qingdao went public and issued bonds in Macao, with a total scale of RMB10.9 billion.

In his speech, President of IPIM Vincent U introduced the MICE and investment environment of Macao from three perspectives: “1+4” moderate economic diversification, cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and the joint development of Macao and Hengqin industries, stressing that with the orderly promotion of favourable policies, the “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Results Sharing” will gradually be formed as a new development model.

A business information counter was also set up at the event to provide information and assistance to Qingdao enterprises on doing business in Macao and Hengqin or organising exhibitions in Macao.

Exhibition + tasting, all senses to promote Macao SME products

In addition to the promotion of Qingdao-Macao MICE and Investment and the business consultation, there will also be a business matching session with product display and tasting arrangements, allowing visitors from Qingdao to experience the charm of Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries' special products, grasp the opportunities for business cooperation and help Macao enterprises to "go global" with their own products.

Some Macao enterprises operating coffee processing business said that Shandong is an important market and the feedback to the tasting was good. Many enterprises from Qingdao have left their contact information and will further follow up on the cooperation arrangements, which they believe will help Macao SMEs to connect further with the Mainland market. The attending enterprises from Qingdao considered the seminar rich and colorful from which they learned about the potential of developing MICE business and investment in Macao and Hengqin.

The “Qingdao-Macao MICE, Trade and Investment Promotion Seminar” was co-organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Qingdao Municipal People’s Government, the Qingdao Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the Qingdao Branch of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.