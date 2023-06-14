Traffic Advisory for June 16- 22, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

JP Morgan Corporate Challenge Road Race – Thursday, June 22, 2023

The annual JP Morgan Corporate Challenge Road Race will start at 7:15PM. Approximately 5,000 participants will run/walk the racecourse that starts and ends on Charles Street between Boylston Street and Beacon Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place from 9:00AM to 9:00PM at the

following locations:

Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street

North side (opposite the Common), from Charles Street to approx. the Starbucks

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street South, Westside, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Commonwealth Avenue, North side, North roadway, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

The route will be held over the following streets: Charles Street at the Boston Common, left onto Beacon Street, left onto Arlington Street, right onto Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), to Kenmore Square, turn around after the MBTA bus way, to Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), under the Massachusetts Avenue overpass, continuing on Commonwealth Avenue, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street

ROXBURY

Juneteenth Emancipation Observance- June 19, 2023

The parade will kick off at 1 PM and will take place over the following streets: on Roxbury Street, left onto Dudley Street, left onto Guild Row, right onto Malcolm X Boulevard, continuing onto Dudley Street, right onto Warren Street, to Walnut Avenue, left onto Crawford Street, ending at the David A. Ellis School parking lot and the Museum of the NCAAA.

Events such as parades, road races and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.